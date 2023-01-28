Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Recognition at work

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You might be at the peak of your career today, Capricorns. You are likely to be awarded with some awards and recognitions at work. Your dedication and devotion are finally going to bring in a positive reward for you. Those engaged in academic should concentrate and focus on their achievable goals. Your health is going to be your priority today. You may have to think about a couple of mind exercises to engage your mind. Weight-lifting and muscle toning shall be your aim for some time. Your income is expected to be quite steady but you may struggle with leveraging your assets. Think about a future plan for securing a retirement plan. There can be some issues in your family as a relative may get a little unwell. You are likely to feel burdened with a lot of familial responsibilities There is comfort and trust in your love life right now. You can expect a discussion on future planning that is likely to make you both quite excited.

Capricorn Finance Today

You can expect a limited income today as there are no returns from any investments made. There can be a delay in some online transactions. People who have borrowed money may not repay on time.

Capricorn Family Today

You are likely to feel quite burdened at home. Your family may overwhelm you with its problems and try to burden you with excessive responsibilities. A clash of opinions is expected within the family members.

Capricorn Career Today

You are in for a treat, Capricorn natives! You can think about having a conversation with your seniors regarding appraisals and promotions. Your career progression can be swift today.

Capricorn Health Today

Healthwise, you are at the prime of your health. You may feel quite energized and happy. Your mood swings are going to be well managed. Minor ailments can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are at a safe place in your love life. There are no internal struggles. Enjoy this time of a beautiful experience with your partner as you both share your true selves with each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

