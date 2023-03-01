Capricorn Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: Academic efforts to pay dividends?

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily astrological prediction says, capricorns can expect to feel optimistic and full of creative insights today. Your professional tasks will be concluded successfully, but there may be disruptions in your love life. Some may even have the opportunity to revive old romantic ties. Be mindful of your spending habits, as being too lavish may leave you with nothing by the end of the day. Before going on a long road trip, ensure your vehicle is in good mechanical condition. Avoid getting caught up in temper tantrums, as they can harm your overall well-being. You may receive sad news from distant relatives, and family members could have disputes regarding the ancestral property. Helping those in need will inspire others to do the same. You may also have the chance to reconnect with an old childhood friend, so be prepared to reminisce about the past. Some Capricorns may see their academic efforts come to fruition.

Capricorn Finance Today

There may be an opportunity to contribute financially towards a shared goal. Be mindful of your budget and consider all factors when making financial decisions. Be cautious of potentially bad investments that could impede your financial growth.

Capricorn Family Today

It is best to keep family secrets within the family and avoid discussing them with outsiders. Nagging children can make them feel shy, so give them room to make mistakes and learn. Avoid being domineering with family members, as it could lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism.

Capricorn Career Today

You may be given a leadership role in your field of expertise. You are on a good path to becoming a valuable team member and excelling in your professional endeavours. You may get a plum project.

Capricorn Health Today

You may be looking to improve your overall well-being, so take any advice that could help you make positive changes, such as quitting smoking. Even minor health concerns should be addressed to prevent further complications.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Expect some challenges in your romantic relationships. Strong emotions may cause strain and difficulties, and parental disapproval may cause you to reconsider the relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

