Capricorn Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: A spiritual day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Its just another day for Capricorn natives. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, everything is quite under control. Your health seems quite stable. You may have to deal with some gastric issues but it can be handled with some home remedies. Finances seem quite promising as you get your hands on some big wins. Investments can also yield some stable returns this time. Matters of money will need extra attention as you learn to manage large sums of money. Your professional life may be the best today. You may deliver what is expected of you with strategic quickness. Your ability to handle difficult situations is likely to make you feel confident. Family matters remain quite stable. Your parents may ask to spend some time with you. Someone in the family is likely to go on a religious trip. You may have arrange a trip for them and ensure all amenities. Love can take a back seat as you get busy with other things in life. This can lead to fights with your partner. Lend a listening ear to them to resolve their complaints.

Capricorn Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your finances seem quite stable. You may think about starting a side hustle today. Kickstarting multiple sources of income can be a good idea. Cutting down on frivolous expenditures to create a retirement plan is advised.

Capricorn Family Today

An inclination towards spirituality can be expected at your home. The elderly are likely to go on a religious trip. You may have to manage quite a few things while they are gone. Taking care of the younglings can be a task.

Capricorn Career Today

Things might go quite well at work today. Your innovative ideas and new age thinking may help you crack an important deal. Appraisals and promotions can be in line given your seniors satisfaction with you.

Capricorn Health Today

Your body feels quite active today. You may hit the road and go for a run today. Following a healthy lifestyle may not necessary mean cutting off on your favorite things. Strike the perfect balance and you wont have to give up your favourite food anymore.

Capricorn Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Its time to spice things up Capricorns! You may have to put in some extra efforts to woo your partner. Monotony can ruin your relationship. Singles should not come out as too strong on their new dates. It’s a risky day for love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026