Capricorn Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Singles may soon be lucky

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily astrological prediction says, an inquisitive mind can help you discover new things about yourself. Your relentless faith in yourself will help you overcome big hurdles today. Financially, you may be in for a treat as long time stacked money comes back to you from multiple sources. An old friend is likely to ease things for you at a new job. Business owners can strike a very lucrative deal with potential partners. Academic achievements may be achieved with soem efforts. A hearty meal with family can leave you quite joyful. Take some time out to spend with your loved ones. Your love life can take a serious hit if you continue to ignore it. Don’t let other phases of life dull this one. It’s a great idea to book a romantic getaway with your loved one and exchange some sweet nothings. Overall, it’s a great day for you Capricorns!

Capricorn Finance Today

This timing is right to look for some lucrative investment strategies. Learning a bit more about the financial and labor market will help you understand your shortcomings. An old friend might pay off some loaned amount.

Capricorn Family Today

It’s a usual day with the family. Your parents might be a little busy with some important matters. Siblings can enjoy some fun time due to this. Your plan to enjoy a solicitude evening may not be fulfilled because of the kids in the house.

Capricorn Career Today

Professionally, it’s a prosperous day. You may find the courage to leave a toxic job and opt for growth oriented options. Your ability to quick think will help you land some great interviews.

Capricorn Health Today

Curiosity is going to keep you on toes. You may explore some ways to spend time with yourself. Your body can feel quite energised if you stick to a healthy lifestyle. Avoid giving off to instant temptations as you might regret later.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life may not be at its best today as you struggle to resolve old conflicts. Don’t pull the strings too hard. Pay attention to what your partner wants to say. Things will get better with time. Singles may have to wait a little longer to find that perfect connection.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026