Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: Read about your financial status

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) It may be a day of great achievements for Capricorns when no obstacles are foreseen in your way. A workaholic attitude is likely to bring appreciation from seniors. It is best not to take something going smoothly on the professional front for granted. Unexpected gains from past speculations are on the cards for some. The day appears beneficial for the overall health and fitness of Capricon natives. Some of you may be able to make lifestyle changes that will aid in the enhancement of your health. Romance is likely to be in full bloom, and a journey full of pleasure is likely to rejuvenate your passion. Your social initiatives are likely to make you a center of attraction. Regaining your focus and strengthening your concentration would be able to boost your results further on the education front. A search for a dream home is likely to gain momentum. Capricorn individuals need to be patient on the family front, even if things don't go their way.

Capricorn Finance Today Arrears or royalty are likely to make your bank balance healthy. Sound monetary health enables lavishly spending on entertainment. Capricorn natives can earn well in any kind of investment in the stock market, as well as precious metals.

Capricorn Family Today A domestic situation, if left unchecked, can cause emotional turmoil for some Capricorn natives. You need to desert dominating behaviour as it could lead to problems at home. Compassion helps in removing the feeling of hatred.

Capricorn Career Today Your expertise is likely to be in high demand and add to your reputation on the professional front. Those involved in the creative field or event managers will have to churn their creative juices to think up something original.

Capricorn Health Today You will find great solace in spirituality and may even make changes in your lifestyle to enhance your overall wellness. Capricorn natives can notice a remarkable improvement in their health. The day is also opportune to build strength and stamina.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may find your spouse in a romantic mood today, so make a plan to make your time together exciting. Success in understanding the feelings of your romantic partner lays the foundations for developing a stronger relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

