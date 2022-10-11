Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 11, 2022: Enough energy to start again

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Change is in the air, and it's blowing in your direction, bringing good fortune, Capricorns. You may experience relief from past concerns, and your confidence and self-esteem may rise. This is likely to assist Capricorn natives in initiating new projects that they have been unable to undertake for an extended period. Get in touch with old pals and reminisce about the good old days. There's a chance it'll open your eyes to something fresh. Go on a trip and learn about yourself and your values. You need to prioritise self-care right now if you want to keep your competitive edge. Lack of motivation will prevent you from losing weight. So get active. It's possible to make a handsome profit while dealing in real estate with family members, but you should do so only after getting advice from an experienced professional first. On the academic front, the direction and tips from a mentor might turn out to be extremely helpful for Capricorn individuals.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you want to make a big splash with your project, you should listen to the advice of important and experienced acquaintances. When making adjustments to your strategy, keeping your team in the loop is essential. It's better to win people over as a leader than a boss.

Capricorn Family Today

An elderly family member requires your special attention today. Stay out of arguments with your parents and siblings if you want to keep the peace at home. Keep your cool, and everything will work out smoothly Capricorns!

Capricorn Career Today

The stars are aligning in your favour, and you may soon reap the benefits of your hard work and success recently. Retailers could benefit from taking a quick business trip overseas. Capricorn natives should act immediately on all their well-laid plans.

Capricorn Health Today

You have been working tirelessly on your health but may not have achieved the expected results. This can be due to not adhering to a good exercise plan. Avoid skipping breakfast and strenuous exercises. Capricorn natives are advised to be regular with aerobics and exercises.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorn natives may feel bogged down by domestic conflict. The best course of action is to discuss issues with a spouse or significant other. Demonstrate gratitude toward your partner for all the love and support you receive in order to rekindle the flames of your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

