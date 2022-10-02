Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Astro tips for career growth

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today, Capricorn natives are likely to remain confident about their abilities. This may put you in the driver's seat in your personal and professional life. Your efficient work may come in for all-around praise. This will keep you motivated and help you channel your efforts. Earning potential is set to increase substantially for some Capricorn natives. While a friendly loan may help others tide over a tight situation on the financial front. The festive atmosphere is likely to prevail on the domestic front as you get busy celebrating a wedding or religious ceremony at home. An old ailment is likely to disappear as you start taking the required precautions. The day may be good for Capricorn students who are preparing for higher education as they bag a lucrative scholarship. A leisure or adventure trip with friends will be very satisfying. Those shifting to a new city may find a suitable house easily.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn individuals are likely to be lucky in matters relating to money and investment. Invest wisely with a long-term perspective. Make better use of surplus money to generate further income. Investment in mutual funds would enable you to meet your monetary targets.

Capricorn Family Today Today is a good day for spending quality time with family or friends. This will not only lighten your mind, but it will also enable you to improve your relationship with them further. Children are likely to strive hard to live up to family’s expectations.

Capricorn Career Today You can work on new plans and strategies to enhance your growth on the career front. Seeing your hard work on the professional front, the people around you may support you and also motivate and encourage you.

Capricorn Health Today Meditation will help to increase Capricorns’ logical ability. Avoid eating from outside else you can face acidity-related issues. Instead, you should try to focus on relaxing and recharging for the rest of the evening to recover from a rocky day.

Capricorn Love Life Today Capricorns’ love life could face quite a few disappointment today. You might have to work harder than other people to maintain the excitement in a long-term relationship. Some jealous people known to you might try to create rifts in your relationship. Be careful of such individuals. Plan exciting activities with your partner to bring lost love back into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON