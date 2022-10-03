Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Romantic commitments coming

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) Today Capricorns will need to work as a team to retain their winning edge. Teamwork on both your personal and professional fronts is likely to take you out of stressful situations. Please make sure you appreciate staff completing a new task, no matter how small it is. Investing money in mind the responsibilities and liabilities may lay the foundation for prosperity. This will be a good day for Capricorn natives to close a real estate deal if one is in the pipeline. If you're single, you may meet someone new. Cherish them. If you're in a long-term relationship, consider getting engaged to make your romance last a lifetime. Friendly loans will enable one to realise the dream of higher education. But avoid the non-reliable source. Capricorn individuals should check the weather before setting out on a journey. Prospects of getting a piece of property at a bargain price look bright. Timely efforts would immensely benefit friends.

Capricorn Finance Today Your confidence and fortitude may help you gain favour in the near future. If you propose well-thought-out changes, companies may be on board with them. In addition, Capricorn individuals involved in the business are likely to see profits increasing today with new partnerships or deals.

Capricorn Family Today The past is behind you, and today is a new day. The problems that have plagued Capricorn natives are now gone, and their loved ones will trust them. This is an excellent day to celebrate, especially if it's a wedding or celebratory function. Everyone will be happy and busy, making this a day to remember.

Capricorn Career Today Your creativity and inventive approach to problems at the workplace will show you in good light. Your colleagues are likely to support your decisions, and your bosses will likely also approve of your work ethic. Capricorn natives may be rewarded for their incredible performance and hard work.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn individuals can relieve your stress and keep ailments at bay through spirituality and supplementation. This is possible as you delicately work to implement a healthy diet and consistent fitness routine in your daily life.

Capricorn Love Life Today It's time to make and honour commitments on the romantic front. Single Capricorns may plan to propose to their long-term partner, which may help them develop a lasting relationship. Those looking to remarry, too, may get surprised by a proposal.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON