How PM Modi, Rahul, others paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was remembered by political leaders across the spectrum on his 82nd birth anniversary on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leaders paid tributes to the late leader. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on former PM’s 82nd birth anniversary. (Narendramodi,Rahulgandhi,mallikarjunkharge/X) “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's wife, and children, Congress leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi remembered his father on X. “Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen..Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me,” he wrote.

Rajnath Singh also remembered the former prime minister and acknowledged his contribution to the country's development. “On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, I pay my tributes to him. He also made a significant contribution to India's journey of development,” Singh said. Congress' tributes to Rajiv Gandhi Congress leaders highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's focus on India's youth, technology and modernisation. Congress MP Pawan Khera described Rajiv Gandhi as “one of its greatest champions of the youth” and said his vision continued to inspire the party. “Shri Rajiv Gandhi was not just the Prime Minister of India, but one of its greatest champions of the youth – a leader who believed that young Indians were not just the future, but the force that would build a modern nation. His vision of a modern, technologically advanced, economically confident India remains both an inspiration and a responsibility for the Congress Party. Heartfelt tributes to Rajiv ji on his 82nd birth anniversary,” Khera said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Rajiv Gandhi on Sadbhavana Diwas, recalling his focus on technological progress, young people and new ideas. “Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century. His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India’s youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas,” Kharge said. He added, “Perhaps the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Ji would be to strengthen India’s timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people.” “We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation,” Kharge said.