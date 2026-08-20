Nick Kyrgios threw stones at Sinner, Swiatek over doping cases. Now a cocaine test has put his own words on trial

Nick Kyrgios has always been the outspoken rebel of tennis, at times even crossing the line between right and wrong. He once refused to apologise to Rafael Nadal after hitting the Spaniard with a dangerous shot during their 2019 Wimbledon match, and questioned why he should have to when asked about it at the post-match press conference. At other times, however, Kyrgios has addressed issues more forcefully than many players on the circuit might, particularly when tennis was rocked by not one but two doping cases two years ago. He questioned how those cases had been handled and made it clear where he stood. Australia's Nick Kyrgios has been suspended for testing positive for cocaine (REUTERS) On Wednesday, his old remarks about those cases came back to haunt him after he was provisionally suspended for testing positive for cocaine, following a sample collected at an event in Mallorca in June this year, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The ITIA said the former world No. 13 could appeal against the provisional suspension, “but has not done so to date”. Within minutes of the news spreading across social media, Kyrgios released a statement on Instagram apologising for his actions and explaining how his injury-riddled career — he has played at just eight tournaments since 2023 — had taken a huge toll on him, both physically and mentally, and contributed to his mistake. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote. “I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.” Kyrgios will be hoping the tennis world can put the episode behind him, show some understanding of his situation and allow him to move forward. But for the self-styled bad boy of tennis, who has rarely missed an opportunity to criticise others caught up in doping cases, he should expect the scrutiny to be intense.

Simona Halep of Romania leaves after a hearing for a doping case against her at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne (REUTERS)

The first to hit back was former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep. When the Romanian faced her own doping violation in 2023, Kyrgios was among her loudest critics. “I’d imagine if I was taking similar things to be banned for four years, I’d have about five Slams. Potato,” Kyrgios wrote on X. On Thursday, hours after Kyrgios’ suspension became public, Halep responded on her Instagram Story. “Never kick someone when they’re down. Life has a strange way of changing positions,” she wrote. “And an even stranger way of revealing the difference between an accident and a choice.” But perhaps Kyrgios’ sharpest criticism was reserved for Jannik Sinner, who twice tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid. The amount detected in the two tests was tiny. An independent tribunal, however, ruled that Sinner bore “no fault or negligence”, accepting that the substance had entered his system through accidental contamination involving a member of his support team.

Nick Kyrgios has been involved in a public tirade against Jannik Sinner.