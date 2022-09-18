Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Your hard work will pay off

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Dear Capricorn, your financial work may demand little precaution. You may have to analyze any deal before getting into it. You may not receive the margins today that you expected from a previous investment. Your hard work may bring profits but it may take time. Your family may be a little hesitant to enjoy and go out with you for a walk. Your parents may refuse to accept your ideas. There may be trust among all in the family but that trust may need to be instigated. You may look at accomplishing your goals fast. You may increase compliance with policy rules. You may be careful with paperwork and may not believe anyone at work.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn, today may be a day to work with caution with regards to financial matters. You may need to be careful in all your financial transactions. You may proceed in any deal after judging the pros and cons of that deal.

Capricorn Family Today Things may be fine in your family. You may love your family very much but you may not be able to express the same. People at home may misunderstand you on many domestic matters.

Capricorn Career Today Dear Capricorn, you may do your preparation and work accordingly. Your hard work may bring you good results. Your emphasis may be on maintaining discipline. You may understand the value of time management and work accordingly. You may not be careless in professional matters.

Capricorn Health Today You may believe that good health is the key to a peaceful life. Your health may not pose any problem as you may work towards keeping yourself physically fit and active. You may eat simple, healthy and nutritious food. You may drink lots of water.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your attraction for your beloved may take a full swing. You may appraise him/her for all the wonderful qualities. You may not spend time with your beloved but you may feel a deep connect with him/her. There may be solace in your heart. You may have the confidence to share anything with him/her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON