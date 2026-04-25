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    Career Horoscope Today for April 25, 2026: A major shift may occur in your career path or mindset

    Career Horoscope Today, April 25, 2026: Get career astrological predictions to help you prosper at your workplace.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 8:30 AM IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries

    Career Energy: Leadership and visibility

    Read your Career Horoscope for April 26, 2026 (Freepik)
    Read your Career Horoscope for April 26, 2026 (Freepik)

    You may find yourself stepping into a more confident and visible role. This is a good day to take initiative and lead. Your confidence can open doors and attract opportunities. Do not hesitate to express your ideas or take charge of a situation. Recognition may come when you trust your abilities.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Red Jasper to boost confidence and leadership energy.

    Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

    Taurus

    Career Energy: Emotional stress

    You may feel slightly drained or disappointed in your work environment. This could be due to unmet expectations or misunderstandings. Do not make decisions based on temporary emotions. Give yourself time before reacting. Clarity will come once emotions settle.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Lepidolite to calm stress and emotional overwhelm.

    Gemini

    Career Energy: Transformation

    A major shift may occur in your career path or mindset. This could involve leaving something behind or changing direction. What feels like an ending is actually a new beginning. Stay open to change. Adapting now will lead to growth.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Black Obsidian to support release and transformation.

    Cancer

    Career Energy: Success and positivity

    A positive energy surrounds your work and finances. You may feel more confident and satisfied with your progress. This is a good time to build connections and expand opportunities. Your energy will attract supportive people. Enjoy and utilise this momentum.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Citrine Quartz to attract success and abundance.

    Leo

    Career Energy: Competition

    You may face competition or minor conflicts at work. This is not a major obstacle but requires patience. Stay focused on your goals rather than getting distracted by others. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Your performance will speak for itself.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Tiger’s Eye to stay grounded and confident.

    Virgo

    Career Energy: Inner strength

    You are being guided to handle situations calmly and with patience. Your composed approach will help you navigate challenges effectively. Do not rush decisions. Consistency will bring results.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Golden Calcite to enhance strength and clarity.

    Libra

    Career Energy: Attachments and patterns

    You may feel stuck in a repetitive work pattern or situation. Awareness will help you break out of it. Do not ignore what is clearly not working. A shift in approach is needed.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Smoky Quartz to release stagnant energy.

    Scorpio

    Career Energy: Work pressure

    You may feel overwhelmed with responsibilities or workload. You are carrying more than necessary. Prioritise tasks and avoid overloading yourself. Taking breaks will improve productivity.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Hematite Stone to stay grounded and balanced.

    Sagittarius

    Career Energy: Sudden changes

    Unexpected developments may disrupt your plans. While this may feel unsettling, it is guiding you toward a better path. Adaptability will be your strength. Stay flexible. What changes now will benefit you later.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Labradorite Stone to navigate change smoothly.

    Capricorn

    Career Energy: Past influence

    Something from the past may influence your current work situation. This could be an opportunity or a lesson. Use your past experience to make better decisions. Avoid repeating old mistakes. Stay focused on present goals.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Unakite to balance emotions and practical thinking.

    Aquarius

    Career Energy: Manifestation and skill

    You have the ability to create opportunities through your skills and ideas. Taking initiative will bring results. Trust your abilities. This is a good time to start something new.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Carnelian to boost creativity and action.

    Pisces

    Career Energy: Financial caution

    You may feel the need to hold on tightly to money or resources. While caution is good, avoid becoming overly restrictive. Balance saving with smart spending. Do not let fear control your decisions. Stability will come with balanced choices.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Green Aventurine to attract financial balance.

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Career Horoscope Today For April 25, 2026: A Major Shift May Occur In Your Career Path Or Mindset

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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