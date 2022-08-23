Career Horoscope for August 23, 2022: Don't rush things

Aries: Don't rush things and accept the ever-changing nature of the situation. It's possible that the person you've been counting on will abruptly shift course. You need to reassemble the damaged things in a different way. It's important to keep in mind that things change through time and your knowledge from back then could not apply today. Now is the time to take stock of your circumstances and commit to a fresh start.

Taurus: The goals you've set for yourself may have been put on the back burner for now. Your aspirations have been pushed aside while you deal with more pressing concerns. Something you once believed to be true has been revealed to be an illusion. It's okay to put some things ahead of your aspirations, but don't let them fall by the wayside. Ideas and plans need to be revisited and viewed from a different angle.

Gemini: It's possible that you'll experience hostile or combative interactions with co-workers on the whole today. A nagging thought warns you that things could go wrong and you may need to coverup. You got yourself in this pickle because of a fib you told not too long ago. While at first this may have seemed harmless, it is now having the opposite effect. Try to get to know your seniors better and gain their trust.

Cancer: You have a tremendous sense of stability, which enables you to more easily accept whatever challenges you are encountering in your line of work. Avoid getting involved in office politics, and taking some time off to go travelling might be quite beneficial. You are able to have a clearer perspective on things as a result of this firm foundation. Just take things for what they seem to be.

Leo: You have a good understanding of your own particular requirements and objectives. You have achieved a greater and more clear resonance with yourself, and as a result, this is assisting you in making the most effective judgments with relation to your career. Make the most of this opportunity and move forward with assurance. Just step back and let your work do the talking.

Virgo: Learn from your accomplishments and use them to push yourself farther. As you advance in your career and attain greater levels of success, you will gradually realise many of your aspirations. It is in your best advantage to keep working hard and keeping a positive outlook. You need to keep your concentration, and you need to work hard in order to make your ambitions come true.

Libra: You will realise that your assignment is really difficult today. It's possible that some new tasks have come your way recently, adding to the mountain of work you already have on your plate. You should make every effort to stay on top of everything because achieving all of the goals will put you in position to receive substantial recognition in future. Now is the time to prove yourself.

Scorpio: The progress on a project you've started today will be far slower than you'd imagined. Do not be concerned about the outcome or the possibility that it will collapse, even if the operation itself turns out to be somewhat frustrating. After a sluggish beginning, this project is now well on its way to being a success. If you keep putting in the effort, you will get to a pivotal point.

Sagittarius: There are bound to be instances in your professional life when you'll feel a strong want to create something truly innovative and ground-breaking. One of those days has arrived. If you find that you have the want to do anything today, you shouldn't hold back from doing it. Unknown to you, your gut instincts are probably spot-on. It's in your favour to take this risk because of your good fortune.

Capricorn: Now is the time to demonstrate your value to the company where you work. It is essential that you keep your mental clarity at all times. You will have the opportunity to put your people skills and persuasiveness to good use if you join a group of peers who are passionate about their work. The exciting atmosphere will inspire you to collaborate with one another in order to overcome any obstacles.

Aquarius: Now is the time when you might discover that your innate artistic abilities and keen sense of awareness have helped you become financially independent. But trust and faith will make all the difference. Embrace an optimistic view of your potential to make use of your skills. Everything you need to make a life is already in your possession. Don’t harbour any thoughts of insecurity.

Pisces: You need to make your voice heard. Your co-workers may have different expectations for your ideas, opinions, and feedback than you have. Allowing some interactions come to a satisfying conclusion, though, is beneficial. Certain business communications are likely to take place. Conversations with colleagues can always blossom into something more fruitful down the road, so look forward.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

