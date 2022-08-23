Leo Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2022: Financial benefits foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) You'll benefit today in terms of your financial situation! Some of you might get jobs that are quite lucrative. You might discover that you meet a person who can aid you in a better way concerning any worries or misunderstandings in life. Talk without hesitation and interact deeply. Since this is a time of new beginnings, your line of work is probably going to experience some change. Relax; these changes are a blessing in disguise that will eventually get you closer to your professional objectives. Take a proactive stance and lead a healthy lifestyle. This day will not be so good for you as far as health is concerned. You might feel anxious and depressed. Get your thoughts organized in your head so that you are able to make concrete decisions in life. You can try to avoid becoming romantically involved.

Leo Finance Today Gains in terms of financial holdings and the ownership of assets are anticipated. This might have resulted from some deft maneuvering you engaged in recently or from investments you made in the past. In either case, you'll be savoring your better financial situation right now!

Leo Family Today It is expected that you’ll encounter a special person through a coincidental family meeting. You must look for somebody to enter your life who’ll make things better. Be graceful enough to accept guidance from an elderly relative. The guidance can change your life to be more meaningful.

Leo Career Today You might discover that your job description has changed or that you've accepted a new position. You might learn something new and exciting in career.

Leo Health Today The stars indicate that on this dull day, your health can be a cause for concern. Visit your doctor if necessary and get enough rest. Eat healthily, get enough sleep, and think well.

Leo Love Life Today Making strong judgments now about your emotional connection to your spouse and what is best to do with your current relationship. Getting out of a terrible relationship is preferable if despite your best efforts, saving grace is not available.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

