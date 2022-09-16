Career Horoscope for Sep 16,2022: Astro tips for a progressive career path

Aries: Today is a day to dig deeper than you did yesterday. You have a quick mind and work with speed, but be sure that your haste doesn't allow you to miss any important information in the process. It's possible that there's some precarious financial paperwork that needs to be taken care of today. If you accidentally ignore this, your plans could be derailed, and your seniors could become upset with you.

Taurus: Today is an excellent opportunity to evaluate your progress toward your current objectives or to establish some new ones. Now is the moment to begin making a list if you haven't already done so. To get started, just think of some ideas. Let your mind wander and your ideas unfold. The next stage is to put the list in order of priority, specify the actions to be taken, and set a deadline. Draw up a plan.

Gemini: There is no better time than now to make concrete progress toward resolving an issue that has been bugging you. The energy now is perfect for enhancing your already great communication skills. If you're having problems connecting with a superior or co-worker, you'll learn how to do so effectively. Don't delay in scheduling meetings with the people who are most on your mind right now.

Cancer: You might be feeling anxious today. Several aspirations may be running through your mind right now. It's possible that some of these will be useful to you professionally. Many of the others will be relevant to your everyday life. Even if you can't make your wishes come true right away, today is a good day to plot out how you're going to do it. Start moving in the correct direction by writing down some simple actions to perform.

Leo: You might get a sudden urge to accomplish something truly ground-breaking today. Leave your safe space and try something new. It's time to stop doing things the same way you always have and try something fresh instead. Bet on your gut and take some smart chances. Your work is a safe place to try out new approaches to your style, attitude, or other forms of professional creativity while being true to your purpose.

Virgo: Put your best foot forward in all of your professional interactions, and show everyone how delightful you can be. Put this upbeat, sociable vibe to use in all your upcoming meetings, interviews, and other professional interactions, and you'll succeed brilliantly. Everything you do with us, whether in person or online, will be an absolute pleasure. Joking around is acceptable if you feel comfortable doing so.

Libra: The realisation of your plans has made you more verbose than normal today. Taking a stand in your work community may make you feel more confident. With your high levels of excitement, you can feel inspired to network with people from various walks of life. It's also possible that you will have a strong urge to pursue your career goals, so don't be shy about letting people know what you have in mind.

Scorpio: Explore the different paths you might take to assume command of your career and its resources. You will have a lot on your mind as you try to find out how to make the most of your assets, both financial and otherwise. Put it to good use by formulating a comprehensive plan in response to the situation. It's possible that you'll be able to convince some of your co-workers to support your cause as well.

Sagittarius: Put your imagination to work for you today so that you can make positive changes in your life. You have a wealth of latent abilities that, if developed and put to good use, might boost your professional standing, public profile, and financial status. Today is a good day to let your creative side shine through, so don't be shy about sharing your thoughts and feelings. Develop your skills for future success.

Capricorn: Changing your focus from one potential career path to the next will make finding your true calling more difficult. Today, you may be debating whether or not to make a significant change in your professional life. Your current position has you feeling confined and uninspired due to its monotony. You have not yet settled on a career path that fulfils you fully. Take your time and consider all of your possibilities.

Aquarius: Somebody you know and trust has a business idea for you to consider today. Your lack of awareness prevents you from taking substantial risks or acting without first doing your homework. You shouldn't just ignore the suggestion. You might be wondering if this is the best course of action right now. Though running a business might be beneficial, you should spend some of today thinking about what other possibilities you have.

Pisces: Do not allow yourself to get stagnant. If you can use your creativity and think beyond the norm, you have a tremendous opportunity to advance your career right now. Make it a day when you use your ideas, no matter what you're doing. Don't be afraid to talk about your private thoughts and views. Try to find a partner to collaborate with and get feedback from. This will help you proceed towards your long-term goals.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

