Career Horoscope Today for August 29, 2023: Astro tips for expand your profile

Aries: Sometimes, it is best to change the normal path and take another to attain your goals. Making a little change in your work area will make a lot of difference. You also need to update your photo in your business or personal account. It is the time to check your profile and upload your resume, even if you are not job hunting. It’s time to catch up with old friends and colleagues on social media.

Taurus: It is a good time to expand your profile and learn some new skills to improve your job prospects. Check out new courses and enrol in some to gain more knowledge and increase your professional skills. Attend seminars and workshops if possible. If you are planning to go on a leisure holiday, then the coming few days are perfect for you. Also, update your accounts, as you might need them soon.

Gemini: Keep your secrets and resources safe and secure. Talks around unexpected gains, bonuses or promotions are expected. It Is the right time to clear all unnecessary data or cache from your computer. Don’t forget to take back up all the old data as well. Discard all unwanted files and fill in all the forms related to insurance, income tax or that will be pending for a long time.

Cancer: Share your plans and ideas to get a clear picture of the project or task you are working on. Plan lunch with your teammates or colleagues to discuss your plans or investments, as you will get the best advice which will reap great benefits soon. If you are in the process of recruiting someone for your business, then the next few days will be ideal for uploading job requirements on various platforms.

Leo: There could be high expenses, but the income you earn will balance it out. If you have applied for a new role today, there could be some positive movement on the same. However, do not share your future plans with anyone right now. If you are part of any high-profile project, make sure you have tied all the loose ends. Ensure everyone is on the same page and set realistic expectations.

Virgo: Today is the time when your plans will be appreciated and will be displayed in a meeting. This idea or plan will give you recognition and earn applause and higher incentives. Stay grounded, and do not celebrate loudly. Keep a low profile and focus on getting the job done. For some, there could be discussions around a possible travel in the next few days. Balance your workload accordingly.

Libra: It is one of those days where you feel the need for renovation, maybe for your home or office. You could also indulge in some sort of decision you have been planning for weeks. Also, there are chances where you could be influenced by your college, due to which you might lose the idea and plan to drop it. Don’t listen to other people's reviews; make the decision for yourself.

Scorpio: Today, you could be in a whimsical mood. You won't be able to focus on your work and be lost in dreamy thoughts or conversations. In case you have a meeting, make sure you jot down all important points and topics of discussion on paper for future reference. Be gentle and humble towards your colleagues and coworkers today. Take it easy and avoid complicated tasks.

Sagittarius: Today is the day for experimenting. Do something different to make yourself noticeable. This is the best time for matters related to finance. You need to find new ways to increase your income. If you are a blogger or starting a website, today is the best day to purchase the domain name and get started. For those looking for an appraisal, it’s time to walk the talk and get the conversation started.

Capricorn: Use the day to work together as a group, as there will be a lot of ideas circulated required to take a project forward and earn profits. You will be surprised at the source where these ideas come from, they could be from such colleagues or workers who are not even qualified for the job, and neither are they technically savvy. Give the credit where it is due, and be gentle in your observations.

Aquarius: It is a long relaxing day, and you may not feel like working or may simply feel dull and lazy. Do not attempt to undertake a job or assignment that needs completion on the same day, as you won't be able to complete the task. Extend your lunch hours, take coffee breaks and if possible, head home early. Indulge in planning and strategising and plan execution work for later.

Pisces: Today, you may work on team projects, and there can be a lot of brainstorming and a clash of ideas. Also, don’t work alone; otherwise, you may miss your work commitments and deadlines. Working with others will create a sense of fellowship, and your task will be completed quickly and smoothly. Maintain the right proportion of work-life balance and don’t allow personal matters to influence career choices.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}