Career Horoscope Today for Oct 17, 2023: Astro tips for better opportunities

Aries: Your passion and profession stand against each other, and you have no idea what to do. You have been having a hard time focusing on your work, and it may be because you don’t enjoy it. But today is the day to end this confusion and decide what you need to do. Take guidance from industry experts and people close to you. Analyse the pros and cons of your decision and take manageable risks to build a career you enjoy.

Taurus: You will thrive today at your work as you will receive positive feedback on your performance. All your hard work will seem worth the effort. Some of your coworkers may feel jealous of your success and give you a tough time at work. You need to refrain from giving attention to any negativity at work. If you continue performing with the same zeal, nobody can stop you from getting promoted in your job soon.

Gemini: Change is inevitable, and you can expect a big one in your profession. Resisting change is expected, but under-performing during the transition at work may land you in trouble. Shift your focus on the good things about your job, and you will eventually come to accept the change. Have a chat with your coworker or any approachable manager to get your head around the change.

Cancer: Mark today as the day to upskill yourself in your profession. New updates may come, and you must keep up with them to stand out from other employees. Utilise the weekend and work on your shortcomings. Your stars predict that you may surprise your manager and impress them with your creative ideas. To be able to function with the same mindset, you must keep yourself close to like-minded colleagues.

Leo: Accept the new responsibilities that come your way. The decision to switch your job has been a difficult one; be sure to give fair justice to it. You must go above and beyond your job role to make your first impression count. However, if you have been working in the same role for years, you need to ensure that you are learning new things every day. If you are not, then look for opportunities where you can.

Virgo: Today, you may get praised by your coworkers and juniors for your creative and out-of-the-box ideas. You will help your juniors in getting past the roadblock in their project. However, while spending time helping others, you also need to ensure enough time for your job. Don’t give your manager any reason to outline shortcomings. Practise time management techniques to be safe from any warnings.

Libra: Creativity will flow at its best today. Make sure you are utilising the opportunity by generating new ideas and plans. Today will be a productive day if you work in a creative field. Your manager will glorify your efforts, reflecting the possibility of a raise or promotion. Workplace gossip may distract you for a while. Make sure not to get carried away that you end up doing nothing with your productivity.

Scorpio: Lack of motivation is the buzzkill in your job. You don’t feel like going to the office and performing to the best of your ability. Consider having a conversation with your management team regarding your concerns. If nothing works out, then you must consider changing your job. Your stars suggest today as the right time to look for an opportunity. So, take time today to decide whether to quit or continue.

Sagittarius: Workplace frustration may take a toll on you today. You may feel more pressurised, making you feel irritated at your job. The office chatter about you may further fuel your frustration. It is important to remember that a bad day at work is temporary. Try performing each task one by one as per the priority. If you have a friend at work, consider talking to them about your problems to release tension.

Capricorn: Today, your boss will call you out for not taking the initiative beyond your job role. Your manager may expect you to participate in other organisational functions to evaluate you for promotion. Take today as a lesson and start contributing to other managerial functions. Your cosmic luck sees a promotion in your favour, so ensure you become the perfect candidate.

Aquarius: You may have to encounter some inconvenience at your job today. There can be disturbances at the workplace regarding network issues or construction work. Despite the disruptions, you must ensure you don’t sit idle at your job. You are closely evaluated by your seniors these days. Supervise your juniors and coworkers wherever you can, as it would be a good utilisation of your time and skill.

Pisces: Some internal reorganisation within your company may have posed tension for you. You are also in the fear of being sidelined or obsolete in your profile. But don’t take it as a negative sign. Your stars have a better plan for you that promises you professional success. Today is the day to explore and discover freelance opportunities in your field. You may also bond well with your coworkers amidst the tense atmosphere.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!