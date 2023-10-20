Career Horoscope Today for Oct 20, 2023: The day predicts these accomplishments at work

Aries: Someone may accuse you today of favouritism in the workplace. Hearing such accusations in a workplace is common, but today, you will be in the hands of it. It is advised to keep a check on your actions that led to such an accusation. You must not let it negatively affect your image, as it would impact your chances of getting an appraisal. Besides, your focus on work will stay intact, which will be noticed by your colleagues.

Taurus: Appreciation and recognition are written in your stars today. Your hard work is noticed and cherished by the management. Being appreciated will push you towards working hard to achieve your new targets. Some coworkers may make you feel undeserving of the rewards. Don't let such voices get into your head. Maintain some distance from such coworkers who ignore how hard you have worked.

Gemini: Today, you will be more productive than your usual days. You may even work extra hours to assist a coworker. Your manager may notice it but may not acknowledge it. This may demotivate you and hamper your job in the long run. Some colleagues may advise you to approach the senior management. But you should do what is truly best for your job. Take your time to decide the best possible alternative for yourself.

Cancer: An opportunity call may hit your door, asking you to showcase your abilities. By the grace of your cosmic luck, this opportunity would be everything you have ever dreamt of. Be ready to reflect on your core skillset before the employer and prepare your answers to the most complicated questions. You must seek expert guidance from close colleagues if you still feel under-confident.

Leo: A lot of changes are likely to surround your day. Your organisation may begin the process of expansion today. New coworkers are going to join and work beside you. This significant change will alter the responsibility dynamics within your organisation. You may resist these changes at first, and it may be hard to adapt to them. But you will eventually accept them with a positive attitude.

Virgo: You have greatly stressed yourself to prove yourself in front of the seniors. A constant pressure may build in your head whenever you perform your assigned tasks. This could raise your chances of making silly mistakes in your allotted work assignments. The day urges you to take note of all these warning signs and take a break. Be patient and focus on the process rather than the result.

Libra: Today, your day will be filled with professional accomplishments. The overtime hours, the extended meetings, and the sleepless nights will all get paid off today. Your stars are predicting a recognition that you have always desired. Buckle up to take the authority and responsibility that comes with your new role. Refrain from sharing this news with anyone until it's announced formally.

Scorpio: Avoid giving up on your job so easily. Not being able to perform a task doesn't make you a loser. Keep such demeaning thoughts away. Your stars are giving you a sign to regain your learning attitude. Your seniors will only help if you ask them to. Make sure you reach out to them whenever you feel stuck in a project. Put your head down and focus on the job.

Sagittarius: Your mental exhaustion may take a negative toll on your job performance. You feel constantly tired in your current job, which has come to the notice of your supervisor. The day calls for a mental health break to revive your productivity. Discuss it with your management. You may get a long break if you talk about it soon. Don't listen to your coworkers if they make you do the opposite.

Capricorn: Consulting a career counsellor will be helpful today. You may feel a bit lost in your career as you are unsure whether your current profession is what you aspire to continue. Take today as a day where you will absorb a lot of career guidance. Don't forget to reach out to some reliable seniors at work to gain better insights. While in the process of making a decision, try not to lose focus on your current job.

Aquarius: Making networks is going to go a long way in your professional journey. Today, you will be invited to an industry event where you will meet many industry leaders. You must blend in well and try your luck in networking. Your stars reflect that you may meet someone new who will help you grab your next best opportunity. The day will infuse inspiration within you, enhancing your productivity in the coming days.

Pisces: The thought of being self-employed may occupy your mind for quite some time. But you need to let this thought rest as it's not feasible at the moment. Your stars predict growth prospects for you in your current employment. If you keep working hard in your job, you are more likely to attract a promotion in your favour. But you should be punctual at work to avoid penalties or deductions.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

