Chinese New Year predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon 2024 for all 12 zodiac signs

In 2024, the Chinese New Year falls on February 10, marking the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. According to Chinese astrology, each year is associated with one of twelve animals, and the characteristics of these animals are believed to influence the traits of people born in that year. Read your Chinese horoscope predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon 2024 for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs.(Freepik)

You need to determine your Chinese zodiac sign to predict your Chinese horoscope predictions for 2024. The date of the lunar New Year varies between January 21 and February 20, so your zodiac sign might not be what you expect. Once you've figured out whether you're a rat, rooster, rabbit, or another Chinese zodiac sign, you can learn what to expect in love and how to attract prosperity and luck in the coming new year.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Rat Chinese zodiac

According to Chinese astrology, the year of the wood dragon will likely bring mixed results with challenges and opportunities ahead. You will see progress and success this year with promotions and salary hikes in your professional realm. However, singles may encounter a new love affair on your love front, while those in long-term relationships will see steady progress this year. While maintaining your health, seeking to promote serenity is essential, as conflicts may lead to stress.

Rat years:

January 26, 2009 – February 13, 2010

February 7, 1997 – January 27, 1998

February 20, 1985 – February 8, 1986

February 3, 1973 – January 22, 1974

February 15, 1961 – February 4, 1962

January 29, 1949 – February 16, 1950

Ox zodiac sign

The year of Wood Dragon will likely open the door of new possibilities for you professionally. Therefore, your challenges will serve as stepping stones for your career development. However, your love life will bloom for those who are single. But committed ones, it's crucial to avoid letting social media or rumours create barriers between you and your partner. At health front, you may experience minor health issues this year due to work stress, but trying out new hobbies can help reduce stress levels.

Ox years:

January 26, 2009 – February 13, 2010

February 7, 1997 – January 27, 1998

February 20, 1985 – February 8, 1986

February 3, 1973 – January 22, 1974

February 15, 1961 – February 4, 1962

January 29, 1949 – February 16, 1950

Tiger Chinese zodiac

The year 2024 foresees luck and abundance in your professional and academic life. But you should be aware of those who might be jealous of you or want to take credit for your efforts. Singles will likely be caught in a whirlwind romance. Healthwise, be careful not to rush and make mistakes. Take time for yourself if you're always busy helping others.

Tiger years:

February 14, 2010 – February 2, 2011

January 28, 1998 – February 15, 1999

February 9, 1986 – January 28, 1987

January 23, 1974 – February 10, 1975

Rabbit Chinese zodiac

The year of the wood dragon will be an auspicious year for individuals born under the rabbit zodiac sign. Singles can anticipate a fresh chapter in their love life with the possibility of meeting someone new. However, your health prediction says you will likely experience excellent health the entire year.

Rabbit years:

February 3, 2011 – January 22, 2012

February 16, 1999 – February 4, 2000

January 29, 1987 – February 16, 1988

February 11, 1975 – January 30, 1976

January 25, 1963 – February 12, 1964

February 6, 1951 – January 26, 1952

February 5, 1962 – January 24, 1963

Dragon Chinese zodiac

Dragon years:

2024 is Ben Ming Nian (Zodiac Year of Birth) for those born with the Chinese zodiac sign of the Dragon. There will be a shift in your career this year, but it's important to adapt and seize new opportunities. Be cautious with spending to stay in control and avoid financial mistakes. For your health, as plans change and things don't always go smoothly, you might sometimes feel moody. Be kind to yourself during these moments.

January 23, 2012 – February 9, 2013

February 5, 2000 – January 23, 2001

February 17, 1988 – February 5, 1989

January 31, 1976 – February 17, 1977

February 13, 1964 – February 1, 1965

January 27, 1952 – February 13, 1953

February 17, 1950 – February 5, 1951

Snake Chinese zodiac

In 2024, your intuition could greatly improve, helping you make clear career decisions. Focus on research and planning initially, then implement new strategies for growth and success later in the year.

Snake years:

February 10, 2013 – January 30, 2014

January 24, 2001 – February 11, 2002

February 6, 1989 – January 26, 1990

February 18, 1977 – February 6, 1978

February 2, 1965 – January 20, 1966

February 14, 1953 – February 2, 1954

Horse Chinese year

The year 2024 can help you break free and move forward with energy and enthusiasm. On the health front, you might experience increased energy in 2024, particularly if you've felt sluggish or under the weather. If you're single you might mark the beginning of a meaningful connection with someone, allowing you to take your time and see where it leads, possibly becoming a significant part of your future.

Born between:

January 31, 2014 – February 18, 2015

February 12, 2002 – January 31, 2003

January 27, 1990 – February 14, 1991

February 7, 1978 – January 27, 1979

January 21, 1966 – February 8, 1967

February 3, 1954 – January 23, 1955

Goat Chinese zodiac

If you're single and born in the Year of the Goat, you might meet someone special while working on a creative project or sharing interests. So, making time for a new hobby is even more important. You and your partner can be creative together if you're already in a relationship. Maybe plan a trip, decorate your space, or enjoy your shared hobbies.

Goat years:

February 19, 2015 – February 7, 2016

February 1, 2003 – January 21, 2004

February 15, 1991 – February 3, 1992

January 28, 1979 – February 15, 1980

February 9, 1967 – January 30, 1968

January 24, 1955 – February 11, 1956

Monkey Chinese zodiac

Chinese New Year 2024 will likely bring opportunities for those who are adaptable and quick-witted to excel. At work, your innovative ideas could drive the success of a project, earning you recognition. While hard work is necessary, it's also a time to work smart. For singles, pay attention to how potential love interests behave, especially around others.

Monkey years

January 22, 2004 – February 8, 2005

February 4, 1992 – January 22, 1993

February 16, 1980 – February 4, 1981

January 30, 1968 – February 16, 1969

February 12, 1956 – January 30, 1957

Rooster Chinese zodiac

Your careful nature and attention to detail will strengthen duringYear of the Dragon 2024. You'll be good at handling difficult tasks with care. For those who are single, this could be the year to think about what you want in life, including romance. If you're in a relationship, you and your partner might be making plans for the future together.

Rooster years

February 9, 2005 – January 28, 2006

January 23, 1993 – February 9, 1994

February 5, 1981 – January 24, 1982

February 17, 1969 – Feb05,1970

January 31, 1957 – February 17, 1958

Dog Chinese zodiac

This Chinese New Year, you'll find loyalty, commitment, and empathy guiding you in every aspect of your life. You might foresee some monetary hiccups this year, but you are good at finding solutions. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask for advice or support.

Born between:

January 29, 2006 – February 17, 2007

February 10, 1994 – January 30, 1995

January 25, 1982 – February 12, 1983

February 6, 1970 – January 26, 1971

February 18, 1958 – February 7, 1959

Pig Chinese zodiac

This year, Pig, you share some of the Dog's qualities, particularly your ability to show empathy towards others. Because of this, people might turn to you for advice or support. While you may not have all the answers, your life experience can offer valuable insights. It might be by choice for singles, giving you freedom to explore. If you're seeking a relationship, start by understanding your values in the relationship.



Pig years

February 18, 2007 – February 6, 2008

January 31, 1995 – February 18, 1996

February 13, 1983 – February 1, 1984

January 27, 1971 – February 14, 1972

February 8, 1959 – January 27, 1960