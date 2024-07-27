Chiron Retrograde 2024: Here's why 4 zodiac signs will likely see changes

Chiron Retrograde in Aries will occur from July 26 to December 29, 2024. Let's read why these four zodiac signs are likely to experience these changes from July 26 to December 29, 2024. Chiron Retrograde in Aries impact on these four zodiac signs from July 26 to December 29, 2024.(Freepik)

Chiron retrograde in your sign, Aries, will hit you the hardest, especially if the Sun, Mars, or Venus are in Aries. During the retrograde, you'll find yourself questioning your actions and routines. Habits based on old beliefs and damaging behaviours will be highlighted. With the North Node also in Aries, facing these challenges can lead to a profound release of burdens and a sense of freedom.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Chiron retrograde in Aries will make you more introspective, especially if the Sun or Moon is in Leo. Those with Mars and Venus in Leo will feel it in their love lives. You'll notice a shift in how you handle conflict and stress, becoming less reactive to others' provocations. Embracing this retrograde can lead to deep healing and wisdom. Wearing a clear quartz pendant may help you stay clear-headed during this time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Chiron's retrograde, from July 26 to December 29, will challenge your perfectionist nature. Grounding yourself will be crucial as you confront deep-seated beliefs and habits that are secretly harmful. The Sun, Venus, and Mars in Virgo will feel this influence more intensely. Using crystals that bring you peace and clarity can help you manage this transformative period effectively.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you might not feel the effects of Chiron retrograde as strongly as others, you'll sense a collective shift. Aries energy will spark a resistance to anything that threatens personal freedom. This period will bring old and new wounds to light. Staying calm and grounded will help you navigate the changes. Amethyst can be beneficial for maintaining a balanced perspective.

