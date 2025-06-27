Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Capricorn Horoscope for 27 June 2025: There can be financial issues that may stop you from making crucial decisions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 27, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is also crucial for females, as gynaecological issues may cause trouble.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to lead

Resolve friction in the love life and spend more time together. Stay connected to the job. Ensure you also take up new tasks. Minor financial issues exist.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle every love-related issue with utmost care. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. There will be issues associated with health and wealth.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy today. Your attitude is crucial in life, and your lover will be an understanding person. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Some love affairs will fail to take off as there will be issues in communication. Those who are keen to rekindle an old relationship can reconnect with their lover today. Single females may attract people while attending an official event or a family function. Some married females will also get conceived.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you handle the challenges with a mature attitude. There can be issues associated with egos, and productivity can also be a problem today. Some females will succeed in clearing job interviews. Today, it is also auspicious to launch a new project. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities. Students need to pay more attention to their studies today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues that may stop you from making crucial investment decisions. Some females will prefer the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling, while they can also buy electronic appliances and home furniture. Businessmen will settle tax-related issues and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with your health. The natives with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications and will require medical attention. Seniors will have oral health issues, and children will complain about digestive problems. Those who are travelling should be careful about consuming outside food. You may also join a gym today or a yoga session. The second part of the day is also crucial for females, as gynaecological issues may cause trouble.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope for 27 June 2025: There can be financial issues that may stop you from making crucial decisions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On