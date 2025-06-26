Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope for 26 June 2025: Students may succeed in getting admission to foreign universities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Some females will settle financial or property issues within the family, while businessmen may have tax-related concerns.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an expert in strategic planning

Despite mild troubles in the love affair, the personal life is good. Take up crucial professional tasks that will prove your mettle. Handle wealth carefully.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be mature in settling disputes in the personal relationship. You will also handle professional challenges and deliver optimum results. No major issues will arise in health while financially you are strong.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Expect a minor ruckus in the love affair today. A statement or comment can be the cause of trouble, and you need to be careful about the expressions. The second part of the day is good to resolve the existing issues, and some females may also get the support of their parents in the relationship. Single natives will be fortunate to find someone interesting. You may also consider taking the love affair to the next level.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a positive attitude at the workplace. Your commitment to the work will bring positive outputs. There can be issues associated with ego or office politics, but you must be careful not to let that impact the productivity or performance. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid. Students will succeed in getting admission to foreign universities for higher studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will arise. However, it will be good to resolve a monetary issue that may arise due to your expenditure. Some females will settle financial or property issues within the family, while businessmen may have tax-related concerns. The day is also good for buying electronic appliances. There will also be opportunities to invest in the stock market.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

There will be relief from breathing issues, and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may occur. You may even consider quitting tobacco today. Females may complain about gynaecological or urinary issues, and some natives will also have pain in their joints. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
