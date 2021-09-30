Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Dear Gemini, give your partner some time before it's too late. You are likely to
Your love life may need attention.
Your love life may need attention.
horoscope

Dear Gemini, give your partner some time before it's too late. You are likely to

Dear Gemini, give your partner some time before it's too late. You are likely to initiate a slew of measures to increase the efficiency of your workforce. Stay hydrated and eat well!
READ FULL STORY
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Gemini

People born under this sign are adaptable and versatile, but can be jealous and possessive. You are likely to glide through the day on your positives and feel satisfied in both your professional and personal life. However, your love life may need attention.

Gemini Finance Today

You will have to find ways and means to get out of debt trap by paying your dues in a timely manner. If you find your expenses mounting, look for things you can cut out of your monthly budget. It is absolutely critical that you start saving for retirement, as early as possible.

Gemini Family Today

House owners may get busy in sprucing up their house to make it attract a higher rent. You should not oppose your children who are considering career paths outside the realm of traditional jobs. Someone may form a lasting friendship with you in the midst of a pandemic scare.

Gemini Career Today

Positive feedback from clients will make your position stronger on the professional front. You are likely to initiate a slew of measures to increase the efficiency of your workforce. It is important to ensure transparency and efficiency at all levels in your company to bring about total transformation. Make every moment count in preparation for exams.

Gemini Health Today

If you have just started a healthy diet, chances of cravings haunting you cannot be ruled out, so stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, since it helps reduce extreme cravings. Aerobic activities will prove a godsend for burning calories and tearing down unwanted fat to get you back in shape.

Gemini Love Life Today

Sometimes, it is hard to hear what partner is saying, because one is so wrapped up in one’s own emotions. If you identify with this, it is time you shifted your focus on partner, before he/ she starts feeling neglected.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope gemini astrology sun sign horoscope + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.