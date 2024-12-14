December 16-22, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) This week, your luck takes on a playful, child-like vibe. If you're under twenty, expect luck to flow your way in all areas of life, so embrace the joy and spontaneity of this time. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

For those older, the key to attracting luck is tapping into your inner child. Whether it's watching lighthearted movies or chatting with the younger people around you, these activities will bring you positive energy. The colours blue and white will also bring good fortune to you this week.

This week, your luck is tied to food and culinary experiences. Embrace the joy of eating delicious dishes and exploring the world through your taste buds. This period will bring luck by deepening your connection with food, and you may even find inspiration in unexpected places.

Your experiences could spark unique ideas that come from sources you wouldn’t normally expect. Also, the colours white, blue, and red will bring you an extra good fortune during this time.

This week, your luck is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing all that life has to offer. There's something exciting waiting for you at every turn, so make the most of this adventurous energy, especially as we’re still in the Year of the Dragon!

If you feel drawn to it, this is a great time to make new friends and grow your social circle. Join activities and events where you can connect with like-minded people. The colour red will bring you luck this week.

This week, your luck is closely connected to money, bringing both metaphorical and literal wealth your way. For some, this may come through career opportunities, while for others, it could flow from family or social networks.

Social media might also play a role in generating income, especially if you join a partner program or something similar. The colours blue, green, and yellow will be lucky for you this week, and yellow flowers will also enhance your luck.