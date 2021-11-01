Dhanteras 2021: Investment advice for different zodiac signs

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2. On this day, people buy utensils and jewellery to attract prosperity and wealth. This year’s Dhanteras will be special as various auspicious astrological yogas are being formed which will bring additional prosperity to people of various zodiac signs. Sun, Mars and Mercury will be conjunct in the sign of Libra which will forms a very strong ‘dhan yoga’, hence any investment done on the day will lead to gains. Here are the best forms of investment for you based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – Always willing to grab the limelight, they should consider looking to pick up some amount of ownership in corporations.

Taurus – Given their ability to look for comfort and stability in money matters, investing in a safe and reliable start-up can be a valuable idea.

Gemini – They should not put all their eggs in one basket and look for diverse investment options like considering a portfolio of flexible funds.

Cancer – Given their emotionally-volatile nature, they should consider investing in in short-term stocks which give quick results in less time.

Leo – Due to their extravagant life style, it is advisable to invest in long-term growth stocks in large cap funds that combine stability with growth.

Virgo – They should use their intelligence to look for long-term stability. It is advisable to add to their savings option and build up their cash reserves.

Libra – Given their spending habits and public skills, it is advisable for them to indulge in direct lending to individuals (peer-to-peer lending).

Scorpio – They should use their analytical skills to select reliable and less volatile investing methods like bonds or Fixed Maturity Plans.

Sagittarius – Due to their bullish nature and care-free spirit, they should consider affordable investment options like penny stocks.

Capricorn – They should keep it simple and invest in options that give regular pay out like preferred stocks which will keep them motivated.

Aquarius – Given their penchant for innovation, they should look at investing in new investment options such as bitcoin or other forms of cryptocurrency.

Pisces – They should look for conventional options like Provident Fund or Fixed Deposit to park their funds and attract stability and health return.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

