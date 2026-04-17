Did you know New Moon rituals may help remove pitra dosha? A Vedic astrologer shares simple remedies to try at home

Amavasya, or the New Moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar, is often considered a spiritually significant time to remember and honour one’s ancestors. Many traditions believe that this phase offers a special opportunity to connect with Pitras (ancestors) and seek their blessings for peace and prosperity at home.

Vaisakhi Amavasya rituals to remove pitru dosha.(Unsplash)

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According to a vedic astrologer Astro Arun Pandit, explains that Amavasya is believed to be an auspicious time to perform simple rituals dedicated to ancestors. According to him, these rituals are said to help bring harmony and positive energy into the household.

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Why is Amavasya considered important for ancestors?

Amavasya is traditionally linked with remembrance and gratitude towards ancestors. Many spiritual beliefs suggest that performing small acts of prayer or offering on this day may help strengthen the spiritual connection with one’s lineage.

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{{^usCountry}} Such practices are often associated with seeking ancestral guidance and blessings for family well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New Moon rituals to perform at home {{/usCountry}}

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According to the astrologer, the ritual begins with purification through bathing.

After bathing, devotees may take a vessel filled with water and mix black sesame seeds (kaale til) into it. The offering is then made while facing the south direction, which in many traditions is symbolically associated with ancestors.

Mantra to chant during the ritual

While offering the water, the following mantra can be recited with devotion:

“ॐ पितृगणाय विद्महे जगत धारिणी धीमहि तन्नो पितृो प्रचोदयात्।”

The astrologer suggests chanting the mantra with sincerity and gratitude toward ancestors.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a social media video. Readers are advised to seek professional guidance for any spiritual practises or rituals to be performed in the future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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