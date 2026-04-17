Did you know New Moon rituals may help remove pitra dosha? A Vedic astrologer shares simple remedies to try at home
Many spiritual beliefs says that performing small rituals on New Moon day may help strengthen the spiritual connection with one’s lineage.
Amavasya, or the New Moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar, is often considered a spiritually significant time to remember and honour one’s ancestors. Many traditions believe that this phase offers a special opportunity to connect with Pitras (ancestors) and seek their blessings for peace and prosperity at home.
According to a vedic astrologer Astro Arun Pandit, explains that Amavasya is believed to be an auspicious time to perform simple rituals dedicated to ancestors. According to him, these rituals are said to help bring harmony and positive energy into the household.
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Why is Amavasya considered important for ancestors?
Amavasya is traditionally linked with remembrance and gratitude towards ancestors. Many spiritual beliefs suggest that performing small acts of prayer or offering on this day may help strengthen the spiritual connection with one’s lineage.
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Such practices are often associated with seeking ancestral guidance and blessings for family well-being.{{/usCountry}}
Such practices are often associated with seeking ancestral guidance and blessings for family well-being.{{/usCountry}}
New Moon rituals to perform at home{{/usCountry}}
New Moon rituals to perform at home{{/usCountry}}
According to the astrologer, the ritual begins with purification through bathing.
After bathing, devotees may take a vessel filled with water and mix black sesame seeds (kaale til) into it. The offering is then made while facing the south direction, which in many traditions is symbolically associated with ancestors.
Mantra to chant during the ritual
While offering the water, the following mantra can be recited with devotion:
“ॐ पितृगणाय विद्महे जगत धारिणी धीमहि तन्नो पितृो प्रचोदयात्।”
The astrologer suggests chanting the mantra with sincerity and gratitude toward ancestors.
Disclaimer: This article is based on a social media video. Readers are advised to seek professional guidance for any spiritual practises or rituals to be performed in the future.