In Vedic astrology, the 7th house is not just about romantic relationships; it is also tied to family, emotional bonds, and our connections with people who come into our lives for significant reasons. Did you know your 7th House ruler can reveal the kind of partner you attract?(Freepik)

While the 5th house deals with casual flings and crushes, the 7th house is where we see deeper, more committed connections. This can include marriage, long-term partners, and even business relationships. It is about the contracts we make, the emotional security we seek in others, and how we approach building partnerships. It can also give us clues about the kind of person we attract as a partner.

ALSO READ: Ketu in the 12 zodiac signs: How this shadow planet shapes your destiny

Here's what the ruler of your 7th house can reveal about your relationships.

Aries on the 7th House: Mars rules your relationships

You are likely to be attracted to strong, independent people who are confident and take action quickly.

Taurus on the 7th House: Venus rules your relationships

You are attracted to stable, sensual partners who feel like home. Once you are in, you are not quick to let go.

Gemini on the 7th House: Mercury rules your relationships

You fall for someone through long, late-night talks or even chaotic texting.

Cancer on the 7th House: The Moon rules your relationships

You attract emotional, nurturing partners. But with the Moon ruling your 7th house, your needs in intimacy can change based on your mood.

Leo on the 7th House: The Sun rules your relationships

You want someone radiant and proud to be with you. The Sun shows the kind of energy you want reflected back at you, but be careful; pride can sometimes be a dealbreaker.

Virgo on the 7th House: Mercury rules your relationships

You do not just want a partner; you want a plan. Your approach to love is thoughtful, practical, and organized.

Libra on the 7th House: Venus rules your relationships

You are attracted to charming, diplomatic, and aesthetically gifted people. You crave harmony but not at the cost of your happiness.

Scorpio on the 7th House: Mars and Pluto rule your relationships

You attract deep, transformative connections. Love for you is not light; it is about power, intensity, and vulnerability.

Sagittarius on the 7th House: Jupiter rules your relationships

Freedom and loyalty are key for you. You are drawn to people who expand your horizons, whether it is your beliefs, your lifestyle, or your travel experiences.

Capricorn on the 7th House: Saturn rules your relationships

You are attracted to mature, serious partners, often older or with more structure in their lives. You are looking for forever, but only after ensuring it is the right fit.

Aquarius on the 7th House: Saturn and Uranus rule your relationships

You are drawn to unique, rebellious, or emotionally distant partners. Saturn represents your fear of commitment, while Uranus reflects your fear of losing freedom. You want stability and originality, which can create tension.

Pisces on the 7th House: Jupiter and Neptune rule your relationships

You fall in love with the essence of a person, not their resume. But with Neptune’s influence, your boundaries can sometimes be unclear, leading to confusion in your relationships.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It is not meant to be personal advice or a professional prediction.