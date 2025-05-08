Ketu in the 12 zodiac signs: How this shadow planet shapes your destiny

In Vedic astrology, Ketu does not have a physical body like Mars or Venus. Though it is more of a ‘shadow’, Ketu is incredibly powerful and deeply spiritual. How Ketu shapes your destiny(Freepik)

Known as the South Node of the Moon, Ketu is often called the ‘headless’ planet because it represents detachment from the material world. While most planets push us to grow, achieve, or connect, Ketu pulls us inward. It teaches through loss, not gain, and strips away illusions, showing us what we no longer need.

In your birth chart, wherever Ketu is placed shows a part of life where you have already had experiences in past lives. You may feel strangely disinterested in that area or like there’s “nothing new” left to explore. Want to know how this shadow planet behaves in each zodiac sign? Keep reading to find out how Ketu may shape your destiny.

Ketu in Aries

You may crave peace and solitude, and interacting with others can feel draining. You are learning to find strength in stillness.

Ketu in Taurus

The pleasures you once enjoyed may no longer satisfy you. Your values are changing, and you may feel a pull toward a simpler life.

Ketu in Gemini

Communication and relationships may feel confusing. You might feel misunderstood or uninterested in small talk.

Ketu in Cancer

Family ties or home life may feel distant. You might prefer emotional space, even if you are naturally nurturing.

Ketu in Leo

You might feel like your ‘shine’ is dimming. But this is a call to let go of ego and discover a deeper sense of purpose.

Ketu in Virgo

You may struggle to connect emotionally or feel overly analytical. There is a push to let go of perfectionism and find peace.

Ketu in Libra

Relationships and social life may lose their appeal. You are being guided inward to understand what love truly means.

Ketu in Scorpio

This is one of Ketu’s favorite placements. Deep emotional changes can lead to transformation, inner strength, and spiritual awakening.

Ketu in Sagittarius

You may start questioning your beliefs and philosophies. This journey may feel unsettling, but it leads to higher understanding.

Ketu in Capricorn

Support systems might seem absent, but you are learning self-reliance. Your soul is training for discipline and detachment from worldly ambition.

Ketu in Aquarius

You might pull away from social circles or causes. This time is for deep healing and developing your unique perspective.

Ketu in Pisces

Your dreams and emotions may feel heavy or unclear. Old patterns are being released, making space for spiritual growth.

Ketu’s lessons are not about what you gain; they are about what you are ready to release.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It is not meant to be personal advice or a professional prediction.