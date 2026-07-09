Emmy Nominations 2026: These zodiac signs are the most common among this year's acting nominees

The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here, and while television fans are debating who will take home the trophies, astrology enthusiasts have another question on their minds: Which zodiac signs appear most often among this year's acting nominees?

The Emmy Awards will be held on September 14 in LA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From returning Emmy favorites to first-time contenders, the 2026 nominations feature an impressive mix of talent across drama, comedy and limited series categories. The Pitt leads the nominations, while acclaimed shows such as Hacks, The Gilded Age, The Diplomat and Beef have also earned major recognition.

Although astrology cannot explain career success or predict award winners, looking at the zodiac signs of Hollywood's biggest stars has become a fun tradition among astrology followers. A nominee's Sun sign offers only a small glimpse into their personality, but many astrologers believe it can highlight qualities that shape how people express themselves creatively.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, July 9, 2026: The next chapter for these signs may begin with just one confident choice

Libras continue to shine in Hollywood

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Libra is one of the zodiac signs well represented among this year's acting nominees. Actors such as Zendaya and Jean Smart were born under this air sign, which astrologers often associate with creativity, charm and collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Libra is one of the zodiac signs well represented among this year's acting nominees. Actors such as Zendaya and Jean Smart were born under this air sign, which astrologers often associate with creativity, charm and collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ruled by Venus, Libra is commonly linked with artistic expression and a natural ability to connect with audiences. Astrologers say these qualities can make Libras comfortable in front of the camera, though they stress that success depends on talent, opportunity and hard work rather than astrology alone.

Also Read Neptune Retrograde 2026: Astrological predictions for each zodiac sign

Virgos bring discipline to the screen

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another sign that appears among the nominees is Virgo. Sterling K. Brown is one of Hollywood's best-known Virgo actors. Astrologers often describe Virgos as detail-oriented, hardworking and dedicated to perfecting their craft.

Whether preparing for emotionally demanding scenes or transforming into complex characters, Virgos are frequently associated with patience and persistence, traits many actors rely on throughout their careers.

Water signs add emotional depth

Water signs also have a strong presence in this year's Emmy race. Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces are traditionally connected with intuition and emotional intelligence. Astrologers often say performers born under these signs have a natural ability to tap into deep emotions, making them memorable in dramatic roles.

Several of this year's nominees belong to water signs, continuing a trend that astrology enthusiasts have noticed during past awards seasons.

Why astrology fans love awards season

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Every awards season brings renewed interest in celebrity birth charts. While some fans simply look up their favorite actor's zodiac sign, others explore full natal charts to understand planetary placements that astrologers believe influence creativity, ambition and public recognition.

Professional astrologers point out that a Sun sign is only one part of a birth chart. Factors such as the Moon, rising sign and planetary aspects are considered just as important when interpreting a person's strengths or life path.

A fun way to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night

Whether your favorite nominee is a Libra, Virgo, Scorpio or another zodiac sign, the Emmy Awards remain a celebration of storytelling and exceptional performances. For astrology fans, discovering which stars share their birthday season adds another layer of excitement to television's biggest night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After all, winning an Emmy takes far more than a favorable zodiac sign. Talent, dedication, memorable performances and years of hard work are what earn actors a place among television's finest. The stars may make for an entertaining conversation, but the spotlight is ultimately won on screen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.