Find your best Olympic sport based on your zodiac sign on International Olympic Day 2023

Aries

Based on your personality and spirit, Judo is a good sport for you because you like to show your strength and determination. Your opponents may see that you are a true Aries by the way you play Judo.

Judo players in the Olympics. (AP)

Taurus

You would be well-suited for archery because you are highly focused on your goals. You have the persistence to hit the bull's eye with ease, as you will keep trying until you achieve what you've been striving for. Competing in archery at the Olympic games would be a fitting challenge for you.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Men's Individual - 1/16 Finals - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Tarundeep Rai of India in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne (REUTERS)

Gemini

Given your talent for engaging in witty banters and duels, it's safe to say that fencing would be an ideal sport for you. Your proficiency in hand-to-hand combat is unparalleled, and your competitors are sure to be taken aback by your impressive skills.

Annika Schleu of Germany, right, and Kim Sunwoo of South Korea compete in the fencing portion of the women's modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP)

Cancer

Water Polo in the Olympics is the perfect sport for those born under the sign of Cancer. With your natural affinity for water, you can expertly utilize your claws to dominate in this highly competitive game. Your quick reflexes and strategic thinking make you an excellent scorer in this fast-paced sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Men - Classification Round 5-8 - Montenegro v Croatia - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Marko Petkovic of Montenegro in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS)

Leo

For those who constantly strive to exceed expectations, a regular triathlon may not be enough of a challenge. Instead, consider the Modern Pentathlon, which combines five sports - fencing, swimming, horse riding, shooting, and running - into one event. With your diverse skill set, you have the potential to excel in each of these disciplines and emerge victorious in this ultimate test of athleticism.

Thailand's Nina Ligon runs with her horse Butts Leon during horse inspection for the equestrian eventing competition at Greenwich Park, the site for the equestrian and modern pentathlon events at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Virgo

Your mental, physical, and spiritual accuracy and precision can make you an exceptional tennis player. You can aspire to be like the Williams sisters and showcase your perfectionist traits on the court.

USA's Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during their women's first round singles tennis match at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. (AFP)

Libra

If you have a good personality balance, you can do well in rhythmic gymnastics. This sport is all about being graceful and timing your moves just right. To win, you need to make sure your arches are almost perfect to get points.

Fanni Pigniczki, of Hungary, performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (AP)

Scorpio

With your exceptional ability to take charge and steer your mind in the right direction, you can become a successful sailor. Your proficiency in controlling and manipulating things can come in handy while playing this sport. Sailing requires a lot of focus and attention to detail, which are traits that you Scorpions possess. You can use your skills for managing and directing things to navigate the boat through the waters with ease. Your ability to maintain control over your thoughts can help you stay calm and focused even in turbulent waters, giving you an edge over other sailors. With your talent for managing things and your passion for sailing, you have all the qualities to become a successful sailor

Nethra Kumanan is the first female sailor to represent India at Olympics. (HT_PRINT)

Sagittarius

You can be a good equestrian because you are good at riding a horse gracefully and performing high jumps. You also know the right outfit to wear to impress judges and spectators. Being an equestrian needs skill and precision, and your ability to do it well shows your dedication and talent. Knowing the right attire can help you stand out and make an impact in competitions like the Olympics. With your skills and passion for equestrianism, you can become a successful equestrian and leave a mark in the Olympics.

India's Fouaad Mirza, riding Seigneur, competes during the equestrian eventing dressage at Equestrian Park at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)

Capricorn

Your exceptional patience in nerve-wracking situations is truly remarkable. With your hardworking and focused attitude, you can excel as a Golfer in the Olympics. Your ability to wait for the right moment and make the perfect shot is a testament to your skills and dedication. As a Golfer, you have the potential to showcase your talent and make a mark in the sport. Your patience and precision can help you navigate through challenging courses and emerge victorious. With your passion for golf and your ability to remain calm under pressure, you have all the qualities to become a successful golfer in the Olympics.

Golfer Aditi Ashok is already a two-time Olympian at the age of 24. Her vision for the female players in the sport keeps her going strong.

Aquarius

You are naturally good at jumping high and putting in effort, which makes you a great fit for Trampoline Gymnastics. You are determined to be the best you can be, and if that means jumping even higher, you're up for the challenge. As a Trampoline Gymnast, you can show off your skills and love for the sport. Your ability to push yourself to do better and go beyond what you think is possible can help you do really well in this sport. If you work hard and stay committed, you can become a successful Trampoline Gymnast and be known for your talent.

Initiatives like India's First Trampoline Competition pave the way for Indian athletes to strive for Olympic glory.

Pisces

You possess a cooperative nature and have a strong sense of care for your loved ones. This is why Synchronised Swimming is an ideal choice for you, as it allows you to work in a team and display your well-timed abilities while submerged underwater. Your love for water is unmatched, as no one else adores it as much as you do. By participating in Synchronised Swimming, you can demonstrate your passion for the sport and your ability to work in harmony with others. With your dedication and commitment, you can become a skilled athlete in this field and make a name for yourself in the Olympics.

Olympics, Synchronised swimming: Russian Romashina wins record sixth gold (AP)

