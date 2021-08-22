Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22
Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

Dear Gemini, get ready for a fulfilling and rewarding day today. You may need help from financial advisor or someone experienced to help you to finalize a deal. You will also be lucky on the romantic front as you are a caring and loving personality.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:03 AM IST
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are going to have a fulfilling and rewarding day, so get ready for it. You may need financial advisor or someone experienced to help you finalize a deal. You will also be lucky on the romantic front as you are a caring and loving personality.

Your health is good and allow you to plan something big that needs your involvement. Career wise, you are doing great and your creativity is also going to be rewarded soon. This day has lot to reveal, do you want to know? Check the details below, how stars have decided to surprise you today!

Gemini Finance Today

Though, you have enough funds to invest in a lucrative property deal or scheme, but stars are not in favor to make any big financial decision today without analyzing risks.

Gemini Family Today

Things will be normal on the family front. Homemakers may have usual routine and crave for changes. Some may feel need to shift to a new location or there may be a change of residence too. You need to spend more time with kids.

Gemini Career Today

You are a pro in your field and everyone knows it on the professional front. You may get new job offers from top companies. This is your time to shine or negotiate package on your terms. Feel proud, you reach to a next level!

Gemini Health Today

You will feel happy and content on the health front. Some will also achieve peace of mind due to consistent efforts on the health front. You should opt for yoga and meditation to feel more focused and relaxed.

Gemini Love Life Today

If we talk about your love life, it seems to be a lucky day. You are going to have a great and exciting day. Romance is in the air and your spouse is all set to give you good news, so cheer up!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

