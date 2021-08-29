Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are a joyous personality with a somewhat carefree attitude. You are adaptable and you change as per your surroundings. Your curious mindset helps you to learn new things more easily and that makes you a good leader and team player. However, you tend to become restless very frequently, in turn, ruining your tasks at hand. You love forging new relationships and maintaining them for long. You are responsible and carry out your duties without hurdles stopping you from reaching your goals.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial position will remain reasonable and you are likely to make profits from an additional source of income. You will manage to save more as money from speculative activities give rich returns. Investment in immovable assets will also keep bringing in steady income.

Gemini Family Today

You will hit a rough patch in your family life today. Situations are likely to spiral out of control, harming your domestic peace. You will need to adjust to the changing scenario or play peacemaker to restore normalcy at home.

Gemini Career Today

Those fresh-out-of-college are likely to get a head start in their career. New projects will keep you occupied on the professional front and you might be caught up under the pressures of work. Despite this fact, you will manage to make your presence felt to those who matter.

Gemini Health Today

You are at the peak of a good health both physically and mentally. You are likely to participate in sporting events with friends, which will make you feel more energetic than before. Spiritual practices will help you maintain mental peace.

Gemini Love Life Today

You will connect with your romantic partner on an emotional level today and that will help you strengthen your bond. The newlyweds will find themselves more intimately attached to their loved one.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874