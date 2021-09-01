Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

Gemini

People born under this sign have a restless spirit and varied interests, so it is not surprising to find them undertaking so many pursuits that become difficult to handle all at once. Luckily, this will not be your case today, as you will not only glide through the day happily, but also earn big money.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to hit the jackpot today. Money you had invested is set to grow manifold. Those engaged to get married may be gifted a gold or diamond ornament. A bonus is seen for those in the corporate sector. Earning from family property is indicated for some.

Gemini Family Today

You will have reason to celebrate the day today. Meeting people to garner their support in local elections is indicated for some. Don’t be hesitant to point out if something doesn’t look right to you. If you have chosen to follow the spiritual path, practice selflessness, humility and compassion.

Gemini Career Today

Exchanging ideas with your coworkers and superiors will help you grow as a professional. The skills that you currently possess will eventually get outdated, so constantly upgrade them. A specialised short course will suit you best. Patience is the key to recover from the pandemic’s adverse effects on one’s professional life.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to shed your reluctance and follow an exercise plan that will greatly benefit you. Those who have had a brush with heart problems, will understand the importance physical activity and eating right. If you are travelling, be extra careful of what you eat and drink en route.

Gemini Love Life Today

An exciting time is foreseen for those newly in love. The one you love is likely to warm up to your attention, so involve your friends to help you approach him/ her. Those about to get married will find themselves on cloud nine and may even start dreaming of their special day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

