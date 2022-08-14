Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: Be ready to face tough competition

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Be ready and geared up to face tough competition today, Geminis. You must address them slowly and carefully as things may be much more difficult than they appear. Things may remain a little uncertain on the professional front due to jealous colleagues. But the good news is that you would remain mentally active all day and will be able to solve all problems with your intellect. A sound monetary position would enable Gemini natives to invest in long-term plans. Sincere efforts to harmonize relations with other family members will see the clear light of the day. Your next journey is to a place which is full of natural beauty and serenity. A long trip will be beneficial in uplifting your mood. It is also a good day to make some investments in the kitchen or household items. Even home renovation projects are likely to be completed in time. People are likely to give you new hopes and dreams, but lots will depend on your efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Gemini Finance Today: Gemini natives are likely to get opportunities to improve business prospects. Changing interest rates could force you to think and review your tax planning exercise. You are likely to invest in new financially viable projects.

Gemini Family Today: Parents deserve all your attention and care so accord due priority to family responsibility. You must find ways to spend quality time with your loved ones, especially with your parents. Personal achievements are likely to boost the confidence of your family members.

Gemini Career Today: Gemini natives need to be careful of jealous enemies at the workplace. Therefore, make every move with extreme care. You need to make proper planning that could prevent poor performance at work. Put job change plans on hold as stars are not favourable for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today: Gemini natives should continue exercising to keep chronic ailments at bay. A relaxed and alert mind would help in working efficiently. Include a wellness day in your weekly routine to take care of your body better.

Gemini Love Life Today: Only a clear understanding would help in giving emotional support to the spouse. So, remain available for them today. Gemini natives have very little chance to escape from Cupid's arrow. Get ready to experience a heady time on the romantic front.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON