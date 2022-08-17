Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2022: Cherish the day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) You may spend a lot today. You can subsequently regret your choice to spend money on items that are not immediately necessary. You can take a vacation from your routine and spend time with your loved ones. With the companionship of your loved ones, you can add charm and joy to your life. Your supervisors are also impressed by this. The compliments you get from coworkers and superiors will motivate you to set and achieve increasingly ambitious goals. Reach for the stars right now! Your health will remain the same if you try to maintain a happy and healthy mindset. Cherish the day. Engage in a positive dialogue with your spouse and express your sentiments to them. Try to explain your problem to your partner if you have been having a difficult time during past several days.

Gemini Finance Today Spend your money now on long-term investments, such as the future education of your children. You'll discover that investments made today in these types of fields will pay you back in ways you least expect.

Gemini Family Today Your life is blessed in many ways. You'll have a positive attitude and lots of energy today. You can have a peaceful and loving home life.

Gemini Career Today Your effective interpersonal abilities, charming personality, and capacity for handling any situation with ease are likely to be rewarded at work. Allow it to spur you on to greater efforts and aspirations.

Gemini Health Today You will remain in a happy mood today, thanks to your good health. Making your mind open to good feelings like love, hope, and faith will also help you. Your health can be greatly improved by the power of your mind.

Gemini Love Life Today You need a higher emotional commitment to your mate if you want to develop more love in your relationship. Make an effort to spend more time getting to know one another. It will enable you to comprehend your partner's emotions better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

