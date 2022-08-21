Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Traveling seems favourable for some

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Day seems excellent. You should avoid getting involved in any property deal. Legal trouble associated with real estate is indicated, so play safe. You may get creative and inventive today and feel positive about the new developments on the career front. Traveling can be favourable for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Healthwise, it can be a good day and you may get a perfect environment to start something new and put your imagination to work. Your stable financial condition may compel you to splurge on fun things, try not to spend too much on entertainment today. There are chances of meeting and flirting with someone special you like the most. Home front seems fine, some guests may drop by unannounced, but still, you may manage to have some time to attend them.

What stars have planned for you today? Unfold now:

Gemini Finance Today: Day seems moderate, you should avoid unnecessary expenditures. It's a good idea to make your long-term financial plans. Some may join a part-time job or try to search for new sources of passive income. Some may think about investing in stock market today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Family Today: You may find a way to manage and resolve household issues. A dinner with all the family members together may work wonders.

Gemini Career Today: It's an excellent day on the career front. Those who think that they deserve the top position, they may get a raise or promotion soon.

Gemini Health Today: Some lifestyle changes may prove beneficial and attract favorable energy. It's a wonderful day to relax and enjoy good things happening in your life right now. Your creative juices may flow and compel you to do something inventive or extraordinary.

Gemini Love Life Today: You may have a good mood which may affect your romantic life and make it enjoyable. You may try to make the connection with your partner meaningful by proposing to him or her for marriage. Singles may meet the person of their dreams. Try to enjoy different recreational activities with your spouse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON