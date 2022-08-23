Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2022: Time to face your challenges

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Since everything appears to be going your way, now is an excellent moment to face your challenges head-on. You can take chances that you otherwise wouldn't be willing to because of your financial resources. If you're still unsure about your children’s potential, don't be afraid to take a close friend's advice. Your children’s life and conduct may drastically change as a result of this advice. Never be afraid to express your honest expectations to family members. You will face numerous obstacles in your path to success but your noble attitude will surpass them all. Whatever it is, you need to give it your best shot. Just relax and enjoy your day to extract more positivity from your day. Just remember that today you need to be realistic. You may experience problems with love. Follow your gut and act morally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today You have the confidence and strength to face any obstacles in your path as your financial condition is stable. Your circumstances will improve when new sources of income become available to you.

Gemini Family Today You might experience a slight sense of joy in family matters. The calm atmosphere at your home will enable you to constructively think about your future. Your family members will be highly supportive. Make sure that you hear out what your elders have to say.

Gemini Career Today You might feel that your boss is difficult to take notice of your job today at work. Despite your greatest efforts, you feel as though your accomplishments are being overlooked. Take extra care to avoid any unwanted situation in professional life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today This is a season of bounty for you since you feel good today, both physically and emotionally. Your mental stress levels will be low. This allows you to fully enjoy your friends and family.

Gemini Love Life Today Create a road for understanding and avoid strict, time-sensitive restrictions related to your love relationship. This way your love life flows smoothly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON