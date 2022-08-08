Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Be proactive and outgoing today

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives will have to be proactive and outgoing today. Build your name to become more visible in your circle. Honing skills now will assist you in the future. You need to keep your ears and eyes open to succeed on the professional front. You may find it difficult to keep your expenses down. Opportunities to earn may open, but results may not be as per your expectations. You need to keep a close eye on your emotions and as far as possible try to keep yourself busy in family life. Please your significant other today and make their day with your love and passion. Luxuries are not what you need in a vacation, it's peace and companionship. A systematic approach to planning your journey will benefit you immensely. The deals which Gemini natives were looking forward to might be delayed due to an increase in property rates. Gemini natives have to be very patient while dealing with their estate agent.

Gemini Finance Today: Geminis lend money to at your own peril, as chances of getting it back look slim. You can end up losing money on an investment that appears lucrative now. Businessmen will suffer from a lack of cordial relations with partners.

Gemini Family Today: Strict monitoring will be required to prevent attention from diverting from family needs. Some minor differences could erupt at the family front today. Parental guidance in the important decision would immensely help Gemini natives.

Gemini Career Today: Only you know what is best for you in today’s situation on the professional front. So Gemini natives are advised to take independent decisions. You will have an undeterred focus at work and a tireless spirit. Your efforts at team building will yield success, empowering those around you to put their best foot forward.

Gemini Health Today: Use some homely treatment to nip your skin allergy in the bud. Avoid mental tension because every bit of anxiety, fretfulness and worry adversely affects the body. Chances that the efforts of Gemini natives to achieve self-control might fall short of expectations on the health front.

Gemini Love Life Today: Gemini natives can come across an interesting acquaintance today. You might receive a special message from a romantic partner. Take care of your significant other and make sure you are both happy and satisfied. Let your imagination and passion find an outlet.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

