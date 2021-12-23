Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 23: Not a good time to invest

Dear Gemini, alert! Do not go for investments and property dealings right at this moment. Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of your dear family members. Your health is likely to be in a stable condition today.
Unfortunately, your stars are on an unfavourable side, so you may expect an average day.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis have the blessings of Great Angels that may build walls to keep distance from every evil eye. When we talk about Geminis, people think of words such as social, talkative and whimsical. But there is much more to the Gemini personality than other than these words. A Gemini has a naturally flexible, outgoing and intelligent personality. Geminis don't have trouble making friends. They are usually followed by people. They are some of the most genuine people you may find. Some of them could act out of temper according to the heat of the situation. Although at times Geminis can also be a little sceptical. Unfortunately, your stars are on an unfavourable side, so you may expect an average day. Having seen the gist of the day, now let us discuss how Gemini's overall day is going to be.

Gemini Finance Today

Alert! Do not go for investments and property dealings right at this moment. Things may not fall as per plan, so it is better not to stress yourself.

Gemini Family Today

Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of your dear family members. You could be on the road to success, but like always it is advisable to not make a mistake when it comes to taking the necessary measures.

Gemini Career Today

Gemini students might be happy to receive help from their friends by undergoing doubt solving sessions with them. Professionals may face some delay in getting things done on time.

Gemini Health Today

Your health is likely to be in a stable condition today. You are advised to remain cautious though and engage in some form of physical exercise.

Gemini Love life Today

Today you may not come up with any kind of disagreements with your life partner. Your day might be spent moderately. You may get a free time to relax with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

 

