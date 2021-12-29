Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 29: Be careful on the love front
- Dear Gemini, everything seems good, but you should be careful on the love front. Some major expenses are predicted on the family front. A new office set-up may impress you and boost your productivity.
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
This is a good day and you may get a chance to prove your actual potential on the professional front. Improved skills and communication may work in your favour and get new clients. You need to understand your competitive market in order to promote your new business wisely and beat your competitors.
You need to use a diplomatic approach in order to sort out a minor issue on the family front. Everything seems good, but you should be careful on the love front. Avoid proposing to someone for marriage or asking for a date, it may go wrong.
What have stars planned for you? Find out!
Gemini Finance Today
You have a good financial condition, and nothing can stop you from buying a luxurious item you have been planning to buy for a long time. Some major expenses are predicted on the family front.
Gemini Family Today
This is a normal day on the domestic front. Homemakers may plan for home decoration and splurge a bit for it. You may also plan some family activities to keep kids busy.
Gemini Career Today
This is an amazing day on the professional front. Seniors may recognize your talent or skills and offer you a new job role. A new office set-up may impress you and boost your productivity.
Gemini Health Today
Working a lot at the office or travelling a lot for business purposes may affect your health, so take care of your health by taking required breaks from work. Some may plan for travelling to spiritual places.
Gemini Love Life Today
This is not a good day on the love front. You may have to make wise decisions in order to get out of an abusive or bad relationship. If you are single and planning to propose to someone, this is not the best day to do so.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Color: White
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com
Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026