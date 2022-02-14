Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 14: Embrace love!
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 14: Embrace love!

Dear Gemini, romance is going to take you to magical places, it’s going to make you feel things you’ve never felt before. Embrace the love, the feeling of being called someone’s love. Find out the love astrological prediction for Gemini for February 14
Romance is going to take you to magical places
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

 

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21) 

You’re passionate, adventurous but also changeable. You need to work on your flaky nature. Don’t take things on and give up when they start feeling boring. Stick to it, complete it. Your day will have both highs and lows but the highs will definitely overpower the latter. Stay excited, stay steady.

 

Gemini Finance Today

Set a budget for yourself and adhere to it. Take some money out to make small but valuable investments. Don’t let your outflow exceed the inflow. It can cause serious trouble for you in future. Make mature, cautious and responsible decisions regarding money matters and you should do fine.

 

Gemini Family Today 

Pay attention to how your family members are feeling. Don’t lose your cool. Deal with them patiently. They might be acting in a certain way due to their own ongoing problems. Try and talk it out with them. Be rational, not judgemental. Make them feel extra loved as they might need just that at the moment.

 

Gemini Career Today You’re all set to soar high. You’re on roll, professionally. You’re brimming with confidence and positivity and are very dedicated. Don’t let this spirit die. It’s going to bring about really exciting news for you super soon. Promotion or monetary gains are expected.

 

Gemini Health Today 

Taking care of yourself, exercising in moderation and getting sufficient rest has brought about positive changes in your life. You’re realising this too. You’re cheerier and this is helping you mend your broken relations too.

 

Gemini Love Life Today 

Romance is going to take you to magical places, it’s going to make you feel things you’ve never felt before. It’ll leave you speechless and filled with gratitude. Embrace the love, the feeling of being called someone’s love. Take a short adventurous trip with your partner and let the universe led you to wholesomeness while your happy memories.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

