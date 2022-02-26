Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 26: Do not get drained

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Time is right to make major life changes. You should deep dive into your mind and seek answers to change your present situation. All the answers lie within. Be careful during any trip and you will make the best of the given situation. You may realize that you have fewer options in life, but the ones you have may take you to bigger heights and present opportunities that you couldn’t have imagined. Upgrading some skill in your current domain may take you closer to that. Today, pause and think for a moment before you give away any private insights. Take the first small steps before you can sprint. Do not drain yourself, go easy but go big. If there’s something you have been want to take a shot at but never tried or failed, today be when you should get off the ground.

Gemini Finance Today

Do not make any money-related decisions today. Seek a well-wisher’s advice in economic issues. If you must make finalizations, make sure you are a hundred percent sure. Do not take any risk under obligation or emotional pressure.

Gemini Family Today

Family life is likely to remain a little turbulent today. Spouse may clash over trivial issue. It is advised to communicate instead of exchanging blames and arguing. Children may bring some good news that may improve atmosphere at home considerably.

Gemini Career Today

Day is likely to fare passably. Supervisors may find problems with your work, which will make you put in double efforts. Pay attention to details to complete the work in time. Business too may not receive expected results.

Gemini Health Today

Keeping a healthy eating routine should be your priority today. You may feel some unease which should go away by evening. Try to remain calm and composed in situations that may disturb your mental health.

Gemini Love Life Today

Couples may experience some friction today. Stay silent if one is venting is advised to keep the ties intact. Try to find a middle path instead of sleeping angry at each other, as it is needed for the long run.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

