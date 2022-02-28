Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 28: Stop taking extra workload

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to achieve stability in your personal and professional lives. A period of progress and advancement is foreseen for some. You may be full of positive energy to take on difficult tasks and carry them out with success too. Your talents are likely to be recognized and you may start to shape your life as you desire. This may prove beneficial in the long run. You may take out time to upgrade your skills and add to your knowledge base. Doors to higher achievement may open up for you. You may now be able to conquer milestones with your will power and mental strength. Students may have to work harder to be able to get through their exams. Some of you may face distractions on their academic front. Those looking to sell their property may not find enough success. A journey may be fulfilling.

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, a new business is likely to incur some losses. There may be a paucity of funds for a start-up. However, some of you are likely to make small gains from speculative activities in the coming days.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, there could be clashes amongst family members over trivial issues. The atmosphere may remain tensed due to this. Handling issues patiently and calmly is likely to restore peace and normalcy at home.

Gemini Career Today

On the career front, you may pay more attention towards increasing your professional network. The new set of contacts is likely to be beneficial for your career enhancement. The day may be fruitful for youngsters in a new job.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, your energy levels are likely to be increased as healthy habits may keep you fit and fine. Opting for naturopathy may bring instant relief. You may focus more on maintaining a positive mental attitude.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, sensuality may be at its peak. Single individuals may fall in love. Those in a long-term relationship may tie the knot with familiy’s consent. Love and warmth may be high in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

