Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Take control of your life

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to grab better prospects, which are likely to work to your advantage in the coming days. You may find time to explore your creative side. Delays are foreseen in some aspect of your life, but you are not the one to stop at obstacles. Keep up with your endeavours to accomplish your goals. You may be willing to take risks and are likely to dive headfirst into a new idea and work on it till it reaches fruition. Your commitment and competitive nature may keep you ahead of your rivals. Take control of your life and slow down to stop and think of your previous wrong turns. You are likely to do everything in your power to bring about a positive change in your life at this time. Right now, may not be the best time to undertake a long travel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, this is an opportune time for growth. Outstanding dues may be cleared. You are likely to earn extra income from a property, which may bring good profits. Stocks and shares may give rich dividends.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, a family get-together may be celebrated in the presence of relatives and friends. Peace and serenity are likely to prevail at home during this time. Children may become the source of great joy.

Gemini Career Today

On the job front, freshers may make headway in their career. Some of you may be unable to rise to challenges posed at workplace and may lag behind the competitors. Try to work your way back to the top with sincere efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, the day may not bring any major health issue, but you may be troubled by minor issues that are likely to return. Seek medical attention to get rid of the problem. Calming techniques may give you peace of mind.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to see a positive change, as you and your beloved may choose to look through each other’s weaknesses. There may be mutual understanding between you two, which is likely to bring you both closer.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}