Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 05:A favourable day is predicted

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Driven by an ever going, insatiable curiosity and excitement is what describes best, a typical Gemini sign. Represented by a celestial sign of twins, they are best with their spontaneity and can bring out the best in any challenging situation. You are an air sign and that is why you always long for pursuing too many desires and passion all at once. Hey, don’t worry is you are feeling a little stressed out today, call up your friends for tea and enjoy some good time together. Discuss about future, discuss about life together. It is a good time to enjoy some wonderful rewards at work for your hard work and labor done in the past. With this, let us also find out what’s in store for you as per your planetary predictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

A long pending business deal can get closed today, bringing you the desired monetary goals and increase in your income. A favorable day is predicted for people who are in industries like IT, science, art & designing and manufacturing.

Gemini Family Today

You may feel the need to be the family but your work commitments may keep you busy and away from the warmth of your loved ones. But don’t panic, you will feel their support and care even from a distance. Also, they may surprise you with a small loving gesture.

Gemini Career Today

A normal routine is expected at the work front as per your stars. It is advisable for you to not lose your tempo and stay calm even in a difficult and tight situation. Your colleagues will help you in the successful completion of a pending assignment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

You are feeling joyful today and is in mood of some laughter. Therefore, connecting with old friends will be great; you both can share some good laugh and time together and revisit the old memory lane.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is going to be great day in matters of love today. You will feel that all your love needs are finally being answered with a sweet gesture from your partner or spouse. Today is the day to enjoy the lovable company of your spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}