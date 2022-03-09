Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 09: Take some time out for self-love

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

If you are to find and meet one curious, enthusiastic and passionate person all at once, you surely are going to meet a true Gemini personality. Driven by an innate curiosity to know things better and deeper, Gemini personalities are most importantly quick witted and sorted in their head. They may juggle with a lot of passions to follow at once but they handle all of this beautifully and everyone works in their favor by the end. Talking about your forecast for the day, you must not share your secrets or plans with anyone not so close to you. Things are going to spice up and take a better turn in your love life. Take some time out for self love.

Gemini Finance Today

Expect a good and favorable day at your financial front. Meeting new business investors or signing a new business deal can prove to be beneficial in the future. Travel is also predicted for business purpose.

Gemini Family Today

You can expect a busy yet enjoyable day at the domestic front today. You might have to be a host to some guests coming over in the evening. Planning for an outstation tri with family will also be wonderful.

Gemini Career Today

Deal with some care and precision while handling some important office documents at work. Don’t engage yourself in office gossip and stay committed to your work priorities. Students can opt for science if asked with a choice.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel somewhat lazy and lethargic at the starting of the day and may suffer from minor health issues like cold and cough. Take proper rest and give yourself some pampering by going for a spa session.

Gemini Love Life Today

Just another day like the usual ones is predicted as per your stars reading in your love life. But don’t make any move which will ruin your partner or spouse’s mood irrelevantly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

