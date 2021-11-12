Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 12: Be careful with your words!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are incredibly strong and ultra-resistant. They rise to challenges and are born to tackle things head on. Geminis are absolutely brilliant at avoiding problems. They do anything humanly possible to stay out of trouble. Another personality trait that is worth mentioning is their loyalty. No matter whatever tough situations they are in, they do not give up on their loyalty. They shall be ready to give their best to not fall into that issue. You may be enjoying a fine health which might help you remain so full of life. Only thing that might sound disappointing today is from your family front. So do as much as possible to restore peace and normalcy there. Let us now look at the over view of your day.

Gemini Finance Today

Wonderful! Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. Some of you may consider liquefying your cash from the past fixed deposits or funds.

Gemini Family Today

Words once spoken cannot be erased from the heart, so be careful when you speak about your disappointment as you don't want to hurt anyone around you while you explain your view regarding the situation.

Gemini Career Today

Today you may be able to give an average performance in the test. Professionals may have a regular day at the office front. Some of you may be called back to the office to resume the work from office.

Gemini Health Today

Dear Geminis, it is now time to treat yourself. All the efforts that you have been throwing to rejuvenate your body seem to reap berries. People suffering from acne problems may find a good dermatologist to help you repair your skin problems.

Gemini Love Life Today

A good time with your spouse is highlighted. You may surprise your love with her favorite flowers or with her favorite snacks/ food and feel the happy vibe around you blossom into your house.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

