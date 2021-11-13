Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 13: Good stamina and energy is foreseen

Dear Gemini, your researching skills and curiosity to know about the work process may boost your cognitive potential and knowledge eventually.
Gemini, you are a clever and flexible person and you are ready to take challenges.
Published on Nov 13, 2021
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

 

This seems like a good and relaxing day. Gemini, you are a clever and flexible person and you are ready to take challenges. Some issues at work may need your attention and you may be able to solve complicated issues on the professional front. Many confusions are now clear, so it's a good time to strengthen your relationship. 

 

Those who have been dreaming of getting jobs in reputed companies, they may get lucky. You always try to do something new and creative, so you may invest your time in creating something beautiful like an art work or painting today. 

 

What else is there to find out? Read ahead!

 

Gemini Finance Today

Your mind may be creative and active and make you able to execute some big plans to boost your income. Some money related matters may get resolved soon. You are known as fearless thinker, so you may think about some investment options as well. 

 

Gemini Family Today

Some may prefer relaxing at home today rather than going out or planning something exciting on the domestic front. Some of you may also involve in home activities that may offer you joy and peace. 

 

Gemini Career Today

You may have a hectic day at the office and you are advised to focus on the important tasks. Your researching skills and curiosity to know about the work process may boost your cognitive potential and knowledge eventually. 

Gemini Health Today

Good stamina and high level of energy is foreseen. You should take rest and understand your physical limits. Pushing your limits too much or hitting the gym too hard can prove harmful to your health, so take things slow.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner may give you the cold shoulder today, so try to be patient and understand the feelings of your partner. Your relationship seems to be quite complicated today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color:  Cream

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

