Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 16: Be watchful!

  Dear Gemini, stay calm as working under pressure may hinder your growth on the professional front. Be cautious before deciding hastily on investment as all that glitters is not gold. Be watchful! As some strings are too delicate to handle hastily.
Adventure does fill your soul but something is not right on the charts so be careful of your travels and plan wisely to avoid spilling the beans.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You tend to remain in one location. Judging others based on superficial information can sometimes land you in troubled waters. Stay calm as working under pressure may hinder your growth on the professional front. Guided by the element of air you have a good sense of mental connections and verbal reasoning. You are constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers and exude energy, positivity and good vibes. The heart of gold and stardust in the soul will always make you shine bright. What comes don't push it away and for what goes, don't grieve. Your strength will be the strength of tens because your heart is pure. Yeah! Adventure does fill your soul but something is not right on the charts so be careful of your travels and plan wisely to avoid spilling the beans.

Gemini Finance Today

Live moderately, cultivate your work and passion and maintain interest as this is the first requisite of a good financial start. Be cautious before deciding hastily on investment as all that glitters is not gold.

Gemini Family Today

Be watchful! As some strings are too delicate to handle hastily. Handling relationships with care is the best way to avoid being regretful for the loss. So think wisely and act calmly focusing on the long term.

Gemini Career Today

The flow of your passion turned into your purpose and became your profession. So just concentrate on the work and allow rewards to come. Your hard work spotlights your value and character.

Gemini Health Today

For today a good laugh and long sleep are the best cures rest everything is good on the cards. You are in a complete state of harmony and high spirits.

Gemini Love Life Today

Voila! Handle the heart with care and treasure it with love. Let the cupid spread its magic all around you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

