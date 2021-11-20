Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 20: Get motivated from your energy

Dear Gemini, you will feel energetic today but at the same time, you are advised to not take up more assignments that you cannot even handle.
Gemini, you are a truly intelligent being.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are an ever-curious soul and you always want to know a little better of the world and this leads you to be an avid and quick learner. Gemini, you are a truly intelligent being. Today is a day to realize all of these wonderful qualities in a go. Also, you may feel to follow all your dreams and passion with a new motivation to unleash and channelize your infinite energy in the right direction. But, don't get overwhelmed with your positivity and take care of your finances.

Gemini Finance Today

You will have to stay a little precautious with your finance and monetary transactions. Don't invest in a new property or asset. However, you may plan for it today and it will yield positive returns in the future. You may be offered a great deal but think before considering it as an investment.

Gemini Family Today

Today you will feel the unconditional support and love of your family and people that matter the most to you. But don't be a selfish soul and reciprocate their feelings with some warmth and affection. An acquaintance might turn into a close one later. 

Gemini Career Today

You will feel energetic today but at the same time, you are advised to not take up more assignments that you cannot even handle. Act as your diplomat best to win in a tactful situation at the workplace. Avoid meeting with your subordinates as you may argue with them unnecessarily for not being efficient as per your liking.

Gemini Health Today

The high energy levels may keep you motivated for the entire day. You may feel active and fresh throughout the day, but at night lethargy can interrupt your daily night chores. Keep yourself hydrated and focus on having healthy meals. 

Gemini Love Life Today

You will be surprised and wooed by your spouse today with some exemplary affectionate moves that they will make. You may also feel romantic later in the day and you both will spend some quality time together. If you can go out for a romantic date at night that can bring wonders to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

